CVS Health Foundation Invests $1 Million in Hartford Nonprofits Tackling Community Health Needs

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Local organizations receive Hometown Fund support to expand access to health care, food, housing and essential services

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / The CVS Health Foundation is investing $1 million in grants through its Hometown Fund to 20 organizations that are making a difference for the Greater Hartford area every day. This year, Hometown Fund grants will support local nonprofits working to increase access to health care, address food insecurity, expand availability of stable housing and increase access to critical community services across the Greater Hartford area.

"We're investing in Hartford nonprofits that are meeting people where they are - helping individuals and families access health care, food, stable housing and the support they need to stay healthy," said Jenny McColloch, president of the CVS Health Foundation. "Through our Hometown Fund, we focus on communities our colleagues call home, supporting organizations that are addressing the everyday factors that shape wellbeing and making a difference in the Greater Hartford area."

ImmaCare, one of this year's CVS Health Foundation Hometown Fund grant recipients, is helping transform lives in Hartford by supporting individuals experiencing homelessness with more than just a place to stay. Through emergency shelter, housing assistance, and wraparound services that address mental health and substance use, ImmaCare is tackling the root causes of homelessness. This funding will help expand access to critical support, empowering more individuals to improve their health, and build a path toward long-term stability and independence.

"ImmaCare is honored to receive a Hometown Fund grant from the CVS Health Foundation," said Teresa A. Wierbicki, director of strategic development at ImmaCare. "Flexible support like this is invaluable, allowing us to invest in strategic initiatives that strengthen our services, expand pathways to stable housing and address the increasing challenges of homelessness and housing insecurity. Together, we are creating lasting opportunities for individuals to rebuild their lives."

From helping older adults live independently and accessing health care to ensure families don't have to worry about their next meal, this year's grantees reflect the strength and resilience of communities across the Greater Hartford area and their impact on community health. Alongside ImmaCare, additional recipients of the Hometown Fund in Greater Hartford include Center for Children's Advocacy, Center for Latino Progress, Chrysalis Center, Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut, Enfield Loaves & Fishes, Forge City Works, Friendship Service Center, Hartford Health Initiative, House of Bread, Journey Home, KNOX, Malta House of Care, Mercy Housing and Shelter Corporation, Northeast Neighborhood Partners, Prudence Crandall Center, Special Olympics Connecticut, St. Vincent Depaul Place Middletown, Urban League of Greater Hartford, and YWCA Hartford Region.

The Hometown Fund supports local nonprofits across Rhode Island and in the Hartford, Connecticut area - two key communities where CVS Health colleagues live and work. Through the grant program, the Foundation provides general operating support to organizations that are making a difference by expanding access to health care and addressing the everyday factors that shape people's wellbeing, like nutritious food and housing.

The CVS Health Foundation is announcing this year's Hometown Fund grantees as part of its continued commitment to strengthening community health across Connecticut. In 2025, CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation contributed more than $2.61 million in charitable giving across the state, alongside thousands of volunteer hours from colleagues and investments in workforce development initiatives that support local career pathways. The company also provides free health screenings through its Project Health initiative, reaching hundreds of Connecticut residents last year, while continuing to work alongside community-based organizations to address critical needs such as housing, food access, and mental health services - all part of a broader effort to improve health outcomes and expand access to care statewide.

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About The CVS Health Foundation

The CVS Health Foundation has a proud history of supporting local communities across various regions throughout the United States. The Foundation is dedicated to uniting communities to address health challenges in collaboration with a wide range of nonprofit grantees. The Foundation collaborates on programs that enhance health outcomes, with focus areas including mental well-being, healthy aging, maternal health, health impacts from extreme weather and chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. It also helps lay the groundwork for a healthier future by assisting organizations that address food security and promote educational opportunities. Additionally, the CVS Health Foundation supports CVS Health colleagues by backing the causes that are most meaningful to them through its Matching Gifts, Volunteer Challenge Grants and Children of Colleague Scholarship programs.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-foundation-invests-1-million-in-hartford-nonprofits-tackli-1186930