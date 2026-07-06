London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 5.6.1R, Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") announces that, following the allotment and issue of 1,605,777 new ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") (comprising 105,777 on 17 June 2026 and 1,500,000 on 29 June 2026), the Company's total issued share capital as at 30 June 2026 comprises 487,119,091 Ordinary Shares.

The 1,605,777 new ordinary shares comprise 105,577 shares issued pursuant to the 2025 Omnibus Plan and 1,500,200 shares issued pursuant to the Company's Cabaçal Agreement.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote and, accordingly, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company is 487,119,091.

The above figure of 487,119,091 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304035

Source: Meridian Mining Plc