London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") announces that, on 9 July 2026 it granted the following conditional share awards under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") to the following Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"). Awards take the form of restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs") or deferred share units ("DSUs"), as explained below.
|Name
|Role
|Award type
|Number of shares under award
|Gilbert Clark
|CEO
|RSU
|166,481
|Gilbert Clark
|CEO
|PSU
|332,963
|David Halkyard
|CFO
|RSU
|107,796
|David Halkyard
|CFO
|PSU
|215,593
|Bruce McLeod
|Chairman
|DSU
|66,592
|Susanne Sesselmann
|Non-executive director
|DSU
|33,296
|Douglas Ford
|Non-executive director
|DSU
|33,296
|Neil Gregson
|Non-executive director
|DSU
|33,296
|Carlos Vilhena
|Non-executive director
|DSU
|33,296
|Felipe Holzhacker Alves
|Non-executive director
|DSU
|33,296
In calculating the number of shares in the Company over which these awards have been granted, the Remuneration Committee of the Company has applied the price of CAD1.70/GBP£0.92.
Any shares that vest under the CEO's RSU or PSU which are not sold to pay tax and social security liabilities will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.
RSUs
The Company's remuneration committee (the "Committee") has granted RSUs at 50% of salary for the CEO and 37.5% of salary for the CFO.
RSUs will normally vest on the third anniversary of grant conditional upon the relevant individual's continued employment and the Committee's determination that the vesting outcome appropriately reflects the Company's underlying performance and progress during the relevant vesting period.
PSUs
The Committee has granted PSUs at 100% of salary for the CEO and 75% of salary for the CFO.
PSUs will normally vest on the third anniversary of grant conditional upon the relevant individual's continued employment and the Committee's determination of performance against a combination of the following measures:
- relative total shareholder return (75%) against a bespoke peer group of similar companies based on development stage/advanced exploration copper and copper-gold focused businesses; and
- strategic/operational targets (25%).
DSUs
The Committee has granted DSUs at 50% of the relevant director's annual fee.
DSUs will normally vest in twelve equal monthly instalments conditional upon the relevant individual's continued engagement. The actual payout or settlement of a DSU is only applicable once a Director leaves the Board.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining plc
Mr. Gilbert Clark - CEO and Director
Meridian Mining plc
8th Floor, 4 More London Riverside
London SE1 2AU
United Kingdom
Email: info@meridianmining.co
Ph: +44 (0) 203 930 3145 (GMT)
Media Enquiries:
Gareth Tredway / Saskia Sizen
Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: meridianmining@tavistock.co.uk
Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/contact/
Follow Meridian on X: https://X.com/MeridianMining
Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Donald (Bruce) McLeod
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Meridian Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500EB404A37FD8886
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BVPND783
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil consideration
|66,592
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Susanne Sesselmann
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Meridian Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500EB404A37FD8886
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BVPND783
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil consideration
|33,296
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Douglas Ford
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Meridian Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500EB404A37FD8886
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BVPND783
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil consideration
|33,296
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Neil Gregson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Meridian Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500EB404A37FD8886
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BVPND783
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil consideration
|33,296
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Carlos Vilhena
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Meridian Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500EB404A37FD8886
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BVPND783
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil consideration
|33,296
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Felipe Holzhacker Alves
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Meridian Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500EB404A37FD8886
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BVPND783
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil consideration
|33,296
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Gilbert Clark
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Meridian Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500EB404A37FD8886
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BVPND783
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil consideration
|332,963
|Nil consideration
|166,481
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|499,444
|- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Halkyard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Meridian Mining plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500EB404A37FD8886
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BVPND783
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil consideration
|107,796
|Nil consideration
|215,593
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|323,389
|- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304688
Source: Meridian Mining Plc