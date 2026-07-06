NOTICE, JULY 06, 2026 SHARES (Record Id 354349)

Admicom Oyj has cancelled 47,249 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on July 03, 2026. The cancellation will be valid in the trading system as of July 07, 2026 on First North Growth Market Finland.Identifiers of Admicom Oyj's share:Trading code: ADMCMISIN code: FI4000251830Orderbook id: 148598Number of shares: 4,892,034Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260