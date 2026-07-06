

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies have declined in the past 24 hours as markets digested reports from the leading Bitcoin treasury company Strategy Inc (MSTR). The latest filing from the company spooked sentiment in the crypto currency market that had been boosted by the soft jobs data from the U.S.



In its filing on Monday, the Virgina-headquartered company headed by Michael Saylor has reported sales of 3588 Bitcoins during the period between June 29 and July 5 aggregating to $216 million. The company also notified that it has incurred a loss of $8.32 billion on digital assets for the three months ended June 30, 2026.



Crypto market sentiment, as measured by the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index which was at 28 a day ago has fallen to 25 currently. According to the index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, the reading denotes a sentiment of fear.



Liquidation statistics from Coinglass show aggregate level of $303 million during the past 24 hours comprising long positions of $177 million and short positions of $126 million. Amidst the liquidation trends, aggregate crypto market capitalization has declined 1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.15 trillion. The decline in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 34-percent spike in trading volumes.



Only 13 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas close to 50 are trading with overnight losses of 1 percent or more.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.1 percent lower at $61,971. The current price is around 51 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency is still saddled with losses of more than 29 percent on a year-to-date basis. Bitcoin traded between $63,935.85 and $61,275.83 during the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $224 million on Thursday versus net outflows of $296 million on Wednesday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with net inflows of $166 million whereas iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $40 million.



Bitcoin has slipped to the 15th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Bitcoin is now positioned between Samsung ranked 14th and Micron Technology ranked 16th.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.92 percent overnight as it traded at $1,750.06. The leading alternate coin is trading 65 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,805.91 and $1,728.97. Ethereum is still grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 41 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $29 million on Thursday from $15 million on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $30 million.



Ethereum is ranked 98th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) declined close to 2 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $576.09. BNB is trading 58 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency dropped 1.2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.12, around 71 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) declined 1.3 percent overnight to $80.27. SOL's current price is around 73 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $3 million on Thursday versus $1 million on Wednesday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall slipped 0.62 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3268. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) however gained 0.6 percent overnight, to trade at $69.64, around 9 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16. Hyperliquid Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $2 million on Thursday versus net inflows of $3 million on Wednesday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0754. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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