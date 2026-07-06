Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Weekly report on share repurchases from 29th June to 03rd July 2026
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
68.4138
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
29/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
68.4092
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
68.4220
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
30/06/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
68.4387
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
01/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
68.2292
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
01/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
68.2022
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
02/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
68.9404
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
02/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
68.8606
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
03/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
69.2137
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
03/07/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
69.2445
CEUX
TOTAL
100 000
68.6322
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706330668/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE