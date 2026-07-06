Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Gecina (Paris:GFC) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 3,750 Gecina shares
- 20,136,152.00
Over the period from January 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, a total of the following was traded:
Buy side
1,401,238 shares
102,744,851.37
7,506 transactions
Sell side
1,397,488 shares
102,565,291.96
10,003 transactions
As a reminder, at December 31, 2025, available resources were:
- 0 Gecina share
- 20,124,498.00
Following the reorganization within the Rothschild Co group and the transfer of market-making activities from Rothschild Co Martin Maurel to Rothschild Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter assumed responsibility for managing Gecina's liquidity agreement (Euronext Paris: FR0010040865), effective as of July 1, 2026.
This transfer has no impact on the terms and conditions of the liquidity agreement or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are disclosed in the Company's half-yearly liquidity contract statements.
| TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Buy side Number of shares
Sell side Number of shares
Buy side
Sell side Trated volume in EUR
02/01/2026
20
26
1,114
1,114
89,654.72
89,576.74
05/01/2026
51
61
6,000
6,000
477,060.00
477,600.00
06/01/2026
53
63
6,580
5,080
522,912.60
404,164.80
07/01/2026
102
81
8,863
10,363
725,525.18
848,211.55
08/01/2026
78
61
8,150
7,150
667,729.50
586,657.50
09/01/2026
38
97
8,000
9,000
648,000.00
729,900.00
12/01/2026
43
95
11,000
7,500
888,360.00
606,150.00
13/01/2026
39
28
6,000
1,500
480,480.00
120,150.00
14/01/2026
45
4
7,300
2,246
578,087.00
177,478.92
15/01/2026
34
121
7,946
13,500
632,581.06
1,076,760.00
16/01/2026
20
161
1,800
9,300
143,262.00
742,233.00
19/01/2026
121
28
7,800
2,800
619,164.00
221,984.00
20/01/2026
31
0
7,500
0
584,175.00
0
21/01/2026
21
0
6,000
0
466,080.00
0
22/01/2026
66
253
13,750
26,250
1,077,725.00
2,059,575.00
23/01/2026
33
16
6,625
2,625
511,715.00
202,781.25
26/01/2026
37
49
5,350
7,850
410,826.50
607,433.00
27/01/2026
31
93
12,500
7,500
964,500.00
579,225.00
28/01/2026
17
130
10,000
21,250
770,800.00
1,642,412.50
29/01/2026
36
33
4,432
5,182
343,612.96
402,019.56
30/01/2026
46
4
4,750
250
368,030.00
19,400.00
01/2026
962
1,404
151,460
146,460
11,970,280.52
11,593,712.82
02/02/2026
43
83
10,000
8,500
777,600.00
661,385.00
03/02/2026
51
106
23,500
22,500
1,824,070.00
1,748,250.00
04/02/2026
37
79
4,250
10,750
336,132.50
847,530.00
05/02/2026
88
175
20,000
21,000
1,563,000.00
1,643,250.00
06/02/2026
68
121
15,000
15,000
1,183,650.00
1,185,300.00
09/02/2026
47
72
7,300
7,300
574,218.00
575,240.00
10/02/2026
36
58
7,500
7,500
591,825.00
592,125.00
11/02/2026
91
92
13,000
11,500
1,019,980.00
904,015.00
12/02/2026
44
7
9,000
2,500
676,890.00
186,875.00
13/02/2026
39
18
4,350
2,350
322,813.50
174,793.00
16/02/2026
46
116
6,300
10,800
475,839.00
817,560.00
17/02/2026
58
102
3,350
8,850
255,169.50
671,980.50
18/02/2026
63
6
5,300
800
399,037.00
60,368.00
19/02/2026
32
161
13,000
17,400
971,620.00
1,304,478.00
20/02/2026
74
90
11,125
11,225
843,831.25
851,865.25
23/02/2026
81
139
13,650
13,650
1,039,311.00
1,042,177.50
24/02/2026
60
16
14,000
3,000
1,073,520.00
229,740.00
25/02/2026
91
250
20,814
31,814
1,603,302.42
2,449,359.86
26/02/2026
124
247
35,000
35,000
2,705,850.00
2,707,600.00
27/02/2026
71
126
10,550
10,550
821,845.00
823,322.00
02/2026
1,244
2,064
246,989
251,989
19,059,504.17
19,477,214.11
02/03/2026
39
25
6,200
4,200
480,376.00
325,584.00
03/03/2026
12
0
2,000
0
150,480.00
0
04/03/2026
21
25
2,912
4,912
215,546.24
365,993.12
05/03/2026
45
7
6,500
1,778
485,680.00
133,705.60
06/03/2026
9
3
547
769
40,242.79
56,829.10
09/03/2026
0
61
0
6,500
0
467,025.00
10/03/2026
81
85
12,500
9,500
881,750.00
670,700.00
11/03/2026
63
36
7,743
4,743
539,609.67
330,539.67
12/03/2026
60
30
7,300
5,300
503,116.00
366,018.00
13/03/2026
49
76
9,000
10,000
621,540.00
692,000.00
16/03/2026
68
178
17,300
21,800
1,207,021.00
1,521,858.00
17/03/2026
137
135
20,000
20,000
1,404,000.00
1,404,000.00
18/03/2026
73
64
10,300
7,800
719,352.00
545,220.00
19/03/2026
84
88
19,150
14,150
1,324,605.50
977,906.50
20/03/2026
53
97
11,085
16,585
763,423.95
1,142,540.65
23/03/2026
127
92
14,050
13,550
940,226.00
905,817.50
24/03/2026
55
29
6,500
3,500
432,445.00
233,380.00
25/03/2026
113
138
37,000
31,500
2,481,960.00
2,113,650.00
26/03/2026
62
34
9,300
7,800
612,963.00
514,176.00
27/03/2026
22
13
3,000
3,000
196,050.00
196,350.00
30/03/2026
12
178
6,250
18,750
415,187.50
1,249,875.00
31/03/2026
103
117
37,500
29,566
2,544,750.00
2,006,053.10
03/2026
1,288
1,511
246,137
235,703
16,960,324.65
16,219,221.24
01/04/2026
46
183
7,566
18,000
522,583.62
1,245,420.00
02/04/2026
67
87
11,300
11,300
779,813.00
782,525.00
07/04/2026
117
72
20,400
15,150
1,428,204.00
1,059,742.50
08/04/2026
196
294
39,750
45,000
2,845,305.00
3,220,200.00
09/04/2026
49
64
14,000
9,000
987,700.00
635,850.00
10/04/2026
94
71
15,000
15,000
1,061,400.00
1,061,850.00
13/04/2026
38
82
5,500
8,500
388,190.00
600,695.00
14/04/2026
112
154
20,540
22,540
1,472,101.80
1,615,892.60
15/04/2026
67
143
20,000
20,000
1,445,400.00
1,447,800.00
16/04/2026
175
85
40,000
15,000
2,922,000.00
1,092,600.00
17/04/2026
52
318
8,000
33,000
584,720.00
2,421,870.00
20/04/2026
43
27
10,500
10,500
762,510.00
763,140.00
21/04/2026
26
41
7,700
7,700
561,099.00
561,176.00
22/04/2026
46
14
8,673
7,700
629,659.80
556,171.00
23/04/2026
77
74
10,500
11,473
758,835.00
832,825.07
24/04/2026
44
51
7,500
7,500
542,775.00
543,000.00
27/04/2026
71
5
5,850
850
422,077.50
61,676.00
28/04/2026
16
23
2,889
7,389
207,487.98
532,525.23
29/04/2026
59
12
8,900
2,750
638,753.00
197,367.50
30/04/2026
81
140
14,350
21,000
1,027,890.50
1,505,070.00
04/2026
1,476
1,940
278,918
289,352
19,988,505.20
20,737,395.90
04/05/2026
154
117
20,742
20,742
1,495,498.20
1,497,364.98
05/05/2026
72
31
15,071
7,071
1,091,592.53
511,869.69
06/05/2026
154
204
20,325
28,325
1,499,985.00
2,084,436.75
07/05/2026
79
107
17,500
16,500
1,285,725.00
1,214,895.00
08/05/2026
67
13
10,000
3,500
730,200.00
255,325.00
11/05/2026
36
75
6,750
7,050
492,142.50
514,720.50
12/05/2026
47
26
7,886
5,086
570,315.52
368,480.70
13/05/2026
36
24
6,600
6,600
470,448.00
470,844.00
14/05/2026
57
34
15,000
6,250
1,078,950.00
449,812.50
15/05/2026
51
5
9,750
1,000
693,615.00
71,260.00
18/05/2026
42
73
8,300
10,300
588,387.00
735,111.00
19/05/2026
45
93
12,000
15,000
863,880.00
1,080,300.00
20/05/2026
46
187
7,500
25,000
539,700.00
1,805,750.00
21/05/2026
28
70
5,635
9,342
410,397.05
680,097.60
22/05/2026
90
61
9,707
9,500
706,184.25
691,220.00
25/05/2026
0
21
0
1,400
0
102,424.00
26/05/2026
101
5
7,525
2,000
549,776.50
146,040.00
27/05/2026
40
87
8,625
13,250
632,816.25
972,550.00
28/05/2026
35
125
16,500
17,500
1,195,920.00
1,272,600.00
29/05/2026
75
63
8,500
8,500
621,095.00
622,965.00
05/2026
1,255
1,421
213,916
213,916
15,516,627.80
15,548,066.72
01/06/2026
78
30
10,691
7,191
779,053.17
523,145.25
02/06/2026
15
15
3,750
2,750
273,562.50
200,997.50
03/06/2026
41
8
7,500
2,000
537,375.00
142,800.00
04/06/2026
32
46
11,250
10,000
797,962.50
709,800.00
05/06/2026
38
89
8,300
14,550
595,608.00
1,045,272.00
08/06/2026
44
52
8,300
10,300
591,790.00
734,596.00
09/06/2026
32
60
7,050
10,050
508,305.00
724,404.00
10/06/2026
87
75
11,500
11,500
838,120.00
839,040.00
11/06/2026
87
66
30,000
10,000
2,196,300.00
732,400.00
12/06/2026
21
241
2,000
22,000
147,480.00
1,624,480.00
15/06/2026
59
123
23,000
18,000
1,707,060.00
1,335,780.00
16/06/2026
30
48
3,881
8,881
287,155.19
658,259.72
17/06/2026
137
73
17,500
10,750
1,289,575.00
792,382.50
18/06/2026
52
90
8,529
11,279
619,290.69
821,111.20
19/06/2026
48
150
23,500
27,500
1,711,035.00
2,005,025.00
22/06/2026
80
65
10,000
10,000
725,800.00
728,000.00
23/06/2026
55
5
10,300
300
746,647.00
21,885.00
24/06/2026
56
144
17,550
27,550
1,268,865.00
1,997,375.00
25/06/2026
84
90
15,000
15,000
1,101,000.00
1,103,400.00
26/06/2026
58
56
7,000
7,000
517,510.00
518,490.00
29/06/2026
75
44
6,217
6,217
459,684.98
460,058.00
30/06/2026
72
93
21,000
17,250
1,550,430.00
1,270,980.00
06/2026
1,281
1,663
263,818
260,068
19,249,609.03
18,989,681.17
H1/2026
7,506
10,003
1,401,238
1,397,488
102,744,851.37
102,565,291.96
Financial agenda
07.22.2026: 2026 first-half earnings, after market close
- 10.14.2026: Business at September 30, 2026, after market close
About Gecina
Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.6bn as at December 31, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.
As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.
Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.
www.gecina.fr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706116220/en/
Contacts:
Gecina Contacts
Financial communications
Nicolas BROBAND
Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46
nicolasbroband@gecina.fr
Virginie STERLING
Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48
virginiesterling@gecina.fr
Press relations
Godefroy DAUBIN
Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 14
godefroydaubin@gecina.fr
Armelle MICLO
Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98
armellemiclo@gecina.fr