Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Gecina (Paris:GFC) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

3,750 Gecina shares

20,136,152.00

Over the period from January 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, a total of the following was traded:

Buy side 1,401,238 shares 102,744,851.37 7,506 transactions Sell side 1,397,488 shares 102,565,291.96 10,003 transactions

As a reminder, at December 31, 2025, available resources were:

0 Gecina share

20,124,498.00

Following the reorganization within the Rothschild Co group and the transfer of market-making activities from Rothschild Co Martin Maurel to Rothschild Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter assumed responsibility for managing Gecina's liquidity agreement (Euronext Paris: FR0010040865), effective as of July 1, 2026.

This transfer has no impact on the terms and conditions of the liquidity agreement or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are disclosed in the Company's half-yearly liquidity contract statements.

| TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side

Trated volume in EUR Sell side Trated volume in EUR 02/01/2026 20 26 1,114 1,114 89,654.72 89,576.74 05/01/2026 51 61 6,000 6,000 477,060.00 477,600.00 06/01/2026 53 63 6,580 5,080 522,912.60 404,164.80 07/01/2026 102 81 8,863 10,363 725,525.18 848,211.55 08/01/2026 78 61 8,150 7,150 667,729.50 586,657.50 09/01/2026 38 97 8,000 9,000 648,000.00 729,900.00 12/01/2026 43 95 11,000 7,500 888,360.00 606,150.00 13/01/2026 39 28 6,000 1,500 480,480.00 120,150.00 14/01/2026 45 4 7,300 2,246 578,087.00 177,478.92 15/01/2026 34 121 7,946 13,500 632,581.06 1,076,760.00 16/01/2026 20 161 1,800 9,300 143,262.00 742,233.00 19/01/2026 121 28 7,800 2,800 619,164.00 221,984.00 20/01/2026 31 0 7,500 0 584,175.00 0 21/01/2026 21 0 6,000 0 466,080.00 0 22/01/2026 66 253 13,750 26,250 1,077,725.00 2,059,575.00 23/01/2026 33 16 6,625 2,625 511,715.00 202,781.25 26/01/2026 37 49 5,350 7,850 410,826.50 607,433.00 27/01/2026 31 93 12,500 7,500 964,500.00 579,225.00 28/01/2026 17 130 10,000 21,250 770,800.00 1,642,412.50 29/01/2026 36 33 4,432 5,182 343,612.96 402,019.56 30/01/2026 46 4 4,750 250 368,030.00 19,400.00 01/2026 962 1,404 151,460 146,460 11,970,280.52 11,593,712.82 02/02/2026 43 83 10,000 8,500 777,600.00 661,385.00 03/02/2026 51 106 23,500 22,500 1,824,070.00 1,748,250.00 04/02/2026 37 79 4,250 10,750 336,132.50 847,530.00 05/02/2026 88 175 20,000 21,000 1,563,000.00 1,643,250.00 06/02/2026 68 121 15,000 15,000 1,183,650.00 1,185,300.00 09/02/2026 47 72 7,300 7,300 574,218.00 575,240.00 10/02/2026 36 58 7,500 7,500 591,825.00 592,125.00 11/02/2026 91 92 13,000 11,500 1,019,980.00 904,015.00 12/02/2026 44 7 9,000 2,500 676,890.00 186,875.00 13/02/2026 39 18 4,350 2,350 322,813.50 174,793.00 16/02/2026 46 116 6,300 10,800 475,839.00 817,560.00 17/02/2026 58 102 3,350 8,850 255,169.50 671,980.50 18/02/2026 63 6 5,300 800 399,037.00 60,368.00 19/02/2026 32 161 13,000 17,400 971,620.00 1,304,478.00 20/02/2026 74 90 11,125 11,225 843,831.25 851,865.25 23/02/2026 81 139 13,650 13,650 1,039,311.00 1,042,177.50 24/02/2026 60 16 14,000 3,000 1,073,520.00 229,740.00 25/02/2026 91 250 20,814 31,814 1,603,302.42 2,449,359.86 26/02/2026 124 247 35,000 35,000 2,705,850.00 2,707,600.00 27/02/2026 71 126 10,550 10,550 821,845.00 823,322.00 02/2026 1,244 2,064 246,989 251,989 19,059,504.17 19,477,214.11 02/03/2026 39 25 6,200 4,200 480,376.00 325,584.00 03/03/2026 12 0 2,000 0 150,480.00 0 04/03/2026 21 25 2,912 4,912 215,546.24 365,993.12 05/03/2026 45 7 6,500 1,778 485,680.00 133,705.60 06/03/2026 9 3 547 769 40,242.79 56,829.10 09/03/2026 0 61 0 6,500 0 467,025.00 10/03/2026 81 85 12,500 9,500 881,750.00 670,700.00 11/03/2026 63 36 7,743 4,743 539,609.67 330,539.67 12/03/2026 60 30 7,300 5,300 503,116.00 366,018.00 13/03/2026 49 76 9,000 10,000 621,540.00 692,000.00 16/03/2026 68 178 17,300 21,800 1,207,021.00 1,521,858.00 17/03/2026 137 135 20,000 20,000 1,404,000.00 1,404,000.00 18/03/2026 73 64 10,300 7,800 719,352.00 545,220.00 19/03/2026 84 88 19,150 14,150 1,324,605.50 977,906.50 20/03/2026 53 97 11,085 16,585 763,423.95 1,142,540.65 23/03/2026 127 92 14,050 13,550 940,226.00 905,817.50 24/03/2026 55 29 6,500 3,500 432,445.00 233,380.00 25/03/2026 113 138 37,000 31,500 2,481,960.00 2,113,650.00 26/03/2026 62 34 9,300 7,800 612,963.00 514,176.00 27/03/2026 22 13 3,000 3,000 196,050.00 196,350.00 30/03/2026 12 178 6,250 18,750 415,187.50 1,249,875.00 31/03/2026 103 117 37,500 29,566 2,544,750.00 2,006,053.10 03/2026 1,288 1,511 246,137 235,703 16,960,324.65 16,219,221.24 01/04/2026 46 183 7,566 18,000 522,583.62 1,245,420.00 02/04/2026 67 87 11,300 11,300 779,813.00 782,525.00 07/04/2026 117 72 20,400 15,150 1,428,204.00 1,059,742.50 08/04/2026 196 294 39,750 45,000 2,845,305.00 3,220,200.00 09/04/2026 49 64 14,000 9,000 987,700.00 635,850.00 10/04/2026 94 71 15,000 15,000 1,061,400.00 1,061,850.00 13/04/2026 38 82 5,500 8,500 388,190.00 600,695.00 14/04/2026 112 154 20,540 22,540 1,472,101.80 1,615,892.60 15/04/2026 67 143 20,000 20,000 1,445,400.00 1,447,800.00 16/04/2026 175 85 40,000 15,000 2,922,000.00 1,092,600.00 17/04/2026 52 318 8,000 33,000 584,720.00 2,421,870.00 20/04/2026 43 27 10,500 10,500 762,510.00 763,140.00 21/04/2026 26 41 7,700 7,700 561,099.00 561,176.00 22/04/2026 46 14 8,673 7,700 629,659.80 556,171.00 23/04/2026 77 74 10,500 11,473 758,835.00 832,825.07 24/04/2026 44 51 7,500 7,500 542,775.00 543,000.00 27/04/2026 71 5 5,850 850 422,077.50 61,676.00 28/04/2026 16 23 2,889 7,389 207,487.98 532,525.23 29/04/2026 59 12 8,900 2,750 638,753.00 197,367.50 30/04/2026 81 140 14,350 21,000 1,027,890.50 1,505,070.00 04/2026 1,476 1,940 278,918 289,352 19,988,505.20 20,737,395.90 04/05/2026 154 117 20,742 20,742 1,495,498.20 1,497,364.98 05/05/2026 72 31 15,071 7,071 1,091,592.53 511,869.69 06/05/2026 154 204 20,325 28,325 1,499,985.00 2,084,436.75 07/05/2026 79 107 17,500 16,500 1,285,725.00 1,214,895.00 08/05/2026 67 13 10,000 3,500 730,200.00 255,325.00 11/05/2026 36 75 6,750 7,050 492,142.50 514,720.50 12/05/2026 47 26 7,886 5,086 570,315.52 368,480.70 13/05/2026 36 24 6,600 6,600 470,448.00 470,844.00 14/05/2026 57 34 15,000 6,250 1,078,950.00 449,812.50 15/05/2026 51 5 9,750 1,000 693,615.00 71,260.00 18/05/2026 42 73 8,300 10,300 588,387.00 735,111.00 19/05/2026 45 93 12,000 15,000 863,880.00 1,080,300.00 20/05/2026 46 187 7,500 25,000 539,700.00 1,805,750.00 21/05/2026 28 70 5,635 9,342 410,397.05 680,097.60 22/05/2026 90 61 9,707 9,500 706,184.25 691,220.00 25/05/2026 0 21 0 1,400 0 102,424.00 26/05/2026 101 5 7,525 2,000 549,776.50 146,040.00 27/05/2026 40 87 8,625 13,250 632,816.25 972,550.00 28/05/2026 35 125 16,500 17,500 1,195,920.00 1,272,600.00 29/05/2026 75 63 8,500 8,500 621,095.00 622,965.00 05/2026 1,255 1,421 213,916 213,916 15,516,627.80 15,548,066.72 01/06/2026 78 30 10,691 7,191 779,053.17 523,145.25 02/06/2026 15 15 3,750 2,750 273,562.50 200,997.50 03/06/2026 41 8 7,500 2,000 537,375.00 142,800.00 04/06/2026 32 46 11,250 10,000 797,962.50 709,800.00 05/06/2026 38 89 8,300 14,550 595,608.00 1,045,272.00 08/06/2026 44 52 8,300 10,300 591,790.00 734,596.00 09/06/2026 32 60 7,050 10,050 508,305.00 724,404.00 10/06/2026 87 75 11,500 11,500 838,120.00 839,040.00 11/06/2026 87 66 30,000 10,000 2,196,300.00 732,400.00 12/06/2026 21 241 2,000 22,000 147,480.00 1,624,480.00 15/06/2026 59 123 23,000 18,000 1,707,060.00 1,335,780.00 16/06/2026 30 48 3,881 8,881 287,155.19 658,259.72 17/06/2026 137 73 17,500 10,750 1,289,575.00 792,382.50 18/06/2026 52 90 8,529 11,279 619,290.69 821,111.20 19/06/2026 48 150 23,500 27,500 1,711,035.00 2,005,025.00 22/06/2026 80 65 10,000 10,000 725,800.00 728,000.00 23/06/2026 55 5 10,300 300 746,647.00 21,885.00 24/06/2026 56 144 17,550 27,550 1,268,865.00 1,997,375.00 25/06/2026 84 90 15,000 15,000 1,101,000.00 1,103,400.00 26/06/2026 58 56 7,000 7,000 517,510.00 518,490.00 29/06/2026 75 44 6,217 6,217 459,684.98 460,058.00 30/06/2026 72 93 21,000 17,250 1,550,430.00 1,270,980.00 06/2026 1,281 1,663 263,818 260,068 19,249,609.03 18,989,681.17 H1/2026 7,506 10,003 1,401,238 1,397,488 102,744,851.37 102,565,291.96

Financial agenda

07.22.2026: 2026 first-half earnings, after market close

- 10.14.2026: Business at September 30, 2026, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.6bn as at December 31, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706116220/en/

Contacts:

Gecina Contacts

Financial communications

Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr

Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Godefroy DAUBIN

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 14

godefroydaubin@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr