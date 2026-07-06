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WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
06.07.26 | 19:44
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ACCESS Newswire
06.07.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Apex Compliance Launches Amazon API Scanning for Marketing Compliance Review

New capability expands Apex's connected review platform across Amazon, Meta business accounts, websites, documents, images, videos, and pre-published marketing content

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Apex Compliance, a marketing compliance review platform designed to help brands identify and address potential regulatory and platform-related risk, today announced the launch of its new Amazon API scanning capability.

The new feature allows users to connect authenticated Amazon seller accounts and review Amazon content, including product pages, ASINs, text, keywords, captions, and image-based content, for potential compliance concerns. Users can evaluate flagged content, understand why certain language or imagery may create risk, and work toward lower-risk alternatives in a more organized review workflow.

The Amazon API launch expands Apex's broader connected compliance platform, which already helps teams review websites, Facebook and Instagram business accounts through Meta API connections, PDFs, images, videos, marketing copy, labels, brochures, and other pre-published content.

"Apex was built to help teams find potential issues earlier, understand why they matter, and make better content decisions before risk turns into rework," said Asa Waldstein, Principal of Apex Compliance. "Amazon has become one of the most important marketing channels for many brands, and marketplace content can change quickly. This new capability gives teams a more connected way to review and update Amazon content alongside websites, social media, documents, and other marketing assets."

In addition to issue detection, Apex helps users evaluate the broader net impression of marketing content, including implied claims created through the combination of words, imagery, product positioning, and context. This can be especially important for reviewing videos, images, social posts, product pages, and other consumer-facing assets where risk may not be limited to express claims alone.

Apex also gives companies the ability to customize their internal review environment by uploading approved claims, brand guidelines, internal standards, and other company-specific materials. These resources can then be used to cross-reference content, support more consistent review decisions, and assist teams in developing marketing copy that is better aligned with brand standards and more compliance-conscious.

The platform also includes AI-assisted content review and development tools designed to help teams better understand risky patterns, explore lower-risk alternatives, and create content that is clearer, more consistent, and better structured for modern search behavior, including answer engine optimization and AI search visibility.

Apex Compliance is designed for regulatory, legal, marketing, e-commerce, Amazon, and brand teams that need a more scalable way to review content across a growing number of digital channels.

The Amazon API scanning feature is now available to Apex Compliance users.

About Apex Compliance

Apex Compliance is a marketing compliance review platform that helps companies assess websites, Amazon content, social media business accounts, documents, images, videos, and pre-published marketing materials for potential regulatory, platform, and brand-related risk. Apex helps teams identify potential issues, understand why content may create concern, explore lower-risk alternatives, and apply company-specific standards such as approved claims, brand guidelines, and internal review policies.

Media Contact:

Support@ApexComplianceProgram.com
https://apexcomplianceprogram.com/

SOURCE: Apex Compliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/apex-compliance-launches-amazon-api-scanning-for-marketing-compliance-1186957

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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