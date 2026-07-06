Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX: BDGI) ("Badger") confirms the release date for its Q2 2026 results.

2026 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

Badger expects to release its Q2 2026 results on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after markets close. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and brokers to discuss the Q2 2026 results is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MDT on Friday, July 31, 2026. To join the call and ask a question during the live questions and answers session, or to join the call with audio only, please go to: https://event.cwebcast.com/ses/Gax4zWMlH4pC6w~~ .

A replay of the call will be available and archived on Badger's investor relations website under the Events & Presentations section.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavation and related services, serving a broad customer base across a diverse range of construction, utility, transportation, industrial and other end-use markets. Badger's customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

Badger's key system is the Badger Hydrovac, which uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum and deposited into a storage tank. Badger operates a vertically integrated business model, designing and manufacturing its Badger Hydrovac fleet at its facility in Red Deer, Alberta which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 units. This approach provides Badger with direct control over equipment specifications, fleet availability, and lifecycle management, supporting operational consistency across its Canadian and U.S. operations. To complement the Badger Hydrovac and expand Badger's service offerings, Badger has a select number of specialty units, mainly combo trucks, sewer and flusher units, dump trucks, rock slingers, and airvacs.

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304141

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.