

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Frozen organic blueberries sold at Publix in eight states are being recalled following reports of 12 people getting sick, likely due to E. coli contamination, as noted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



This recall comes from the Chilean company Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., affecting the GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries available in 10-ounce bags at Publix stores located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Look for a best-by date of February 9, 2028, and lot code 60401 on the bags.



The company initiated the recall after they heard from consumers who fell ill with digestive issues between May 11 and June 5 after consuming the blueberries. Infections from E. coli can lead to painful stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.



Most healthy folks recover in about a week, but young kids, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for serious problems, including hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure.



If you've got these blueberries at home, it's best not to eat them. You can either throw them away or take them back to the store for a full refund.



Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur is collaborating with regulators to figure out how the contamination happened and to avoid any more illnesses.



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