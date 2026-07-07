

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bentley has revealed that its first fully electric vehicle will be called the Torcal, marking the British luxury automaker's expansion beyond its current three-model lineup.



The new EV is scheduled to make its global debut on September 23 and represents a major milestone in Bentley's electrification strategy.



The Torcal takes its name from El Torcal de Antequera, a renowned limestone rock formation in southern Spain, continuing Bentley's tradition of naming vehicles after natural landmarks, following the Bentayga, Bacalar and Batur.



The company also noted that the name is derived from the Latin word torquere, the origin of the modern term 'torque,' highlighting the strong performance expected from its electric powertrain.



Bentley Chairman and CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser said the Torcal will deliver effortless performance, exceptional comfort and handcrafted luxury while setting new benchmarks for the brand.



The model is expected to be built at Bentley's Crewe, England, factory and will reportedly use Volkswagen Group's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which underpins several next-generation luxury EVs.



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