Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
8,8-Mio.-Nanocap direkt neben Europas Lithium-Giganten - jetzt steigt die Spannung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
Tradegate
03.07.26 | 12:06
57,50 Euro
+1,77 % +1,00
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,0058,0006.07.
55,5057,5006.07.
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 02:06 Uhr
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gravity Game Unite SDN. BHD.: Gravity Game Unite Launches 2nd Open Beta Test for PC MMORPG Ragnarok Zero: Global

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Unite (GGU), the Malaysian subsidiary of global game company Gravity, has officially launched the 2nd Open Beta Test (OBT2) for the PC MMORPG Ragnarok Zero: Global.

The 2nd OBT runs from July 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM to July 15, 2026 at 7:59 AM (Malaysian Time) and is available to players in Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania. This test builds on feedback from the first OBT, with notable improvements in content quality, localization, and service stability.

During this phase, players can test several major new features, including:

  • Get Poring: A delightful linked game where players collect and nurture unique Porings that can be transferred into Ragnarok Zero: Global as their pet companion.
  • RO Factory: The first User-Generated Content (UGC) system in Ragnarok history, allowing players to create custom cosmetic footprints and share them with the global community.
  • MVP Raid: Exciting party-based raids against powerful MVP bosses, offering valuable loot and quest-linked rewards.

Get Poring continues to generate significant interest, with the game receiving a high volume of inquiries from players eager to explore the new pet companion experience. Similarly, RO Factory saw extremely strong demand, reaching its initial 100-participant capacity almost immediately after registrations opened. Gravity Game Unite is actively working to open additional slots as quickly as possible to accommodate the overwhelming response.

A variety of community events have also been prepared to celebrate the 2nd OBT:

  • Complete pre-registration for both games to receive a Rare Poring Egg in Get Poring.
  • Reach maximum level during the 2nd OBT to earn a Valhalla Pass for transferring nurtured Porings into the world of Ragnarok Zero: Global.
  • Daily attendance checks on the 2nd OBT website rewarding 20,000 Free Kafra Points per day.
  • Level milestone rewards including Wings of Fly and growth support items.
  • Bug reporting event offering an Infinite Wings of Fly Box for valid submissions with screenshots.
  • Additional activities such as SNS spot checks and community surveys.

Players can participate immediately by registering on the official website and downloading the PC client. Pre-registration for the game is also open.

Official Links:

  • Official OBT2 Website: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/en/event/2ndobt
  • Pre-Registration Page: https://roz.mygnjoy.com/en/event/prereservation?media=pr7
  • Discord Community: https://discord.gg/bFg77WjcHT

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004262/ROZ_OBT_2_Is_Now_Open_1920x1080_EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926713/GGU_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gravity-game-unite-launches-2nd-open-beta-test-for-pc-mmorpg-ragnarok-zero-global-302818405.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.