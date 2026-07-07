

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's industrial production data for May. Output is expected to grow 0.1 percent month-on-month, following a 0.4 percent rise in April.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to grow 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in June, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in May.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade data is due from France. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 5.9 billion in May compared to a shortfall of EUR 5.6 billion in April.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases consumer prices, retail sales and foreign trade figures.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News