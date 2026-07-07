Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Leerink Therapeutics Forum

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (NASDAQ Stockholm:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the company will participate in the Leerink Therapeutics Forum.

Location: Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, Mass.

Format: 1×1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Participant: Ahmed Mousa, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements concerning Vicore Pharma and its listing and trading of ADSs on Nasdaq. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, references to novel drugs and those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Vicore Pharma's filings the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and discussed in Vicore Pharma's Swedish filings, its press releases, and the Registration Statements. Vicore Pharma cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Vicore Pharma disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Vicore Pharma's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Attachments

Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Leerink Therapeutics Forum

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-participate-in-the-leerink-therapeutics-forum-1187355