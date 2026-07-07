Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Paukenschlag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLQP | ISIN: GB0033986497 | Ticker-Symbol: IJ7
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 09:30
0,932 Euro
-3,07 % -0,030
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ITV PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITV PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9030,91710:05
0,9030,91710:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 09:22 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMC GLOBAL MEDIA UK PARTNER LIMITED: The Walking Dead Universe FAST channel goes live on ITVX as part of UK rollout

AMC Global Media - UK confirms ITVX as first platform partner for dedicated FAST channel

Images can be downloaded HERE.

LONDON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Global Media - UK today confirms that the dedicated The Walking Dead Universe FAST channel will launch on ITVX on 6 July 2026, as part of the UK rollout announced in early June.

As previously announced on 3 June 2026, AMC Global Media - UK revealed plans to launch a dedicated UK FAST channel for The Walking Dead Universe. ITVX is the first platform confirmed as part of that rollout.

The free, ad supported streaming television (FAST) channel will offer a live, continuous stream of series from one of television's most iconic franchises, allowing audiences to watch without a subscription through a simple, lean back viewing experience.

Tom Keaveney, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, AMC Global Media - UK, said:
"Following our announcement in June, we're pleased to bring The Walking Dead Universe FAST channel to audiences on ITVX. This reflects our approach to expanding access to premium content through free, ad supported environments, working with platform partners to connect our brands with audiences in new and accessible ways."

Lucy Halliday, Vice President, Business Development International, AMC Global Media, added:
"This launch reflects strong collaboration with ITVX and our focus on building effective distribution for our brands. By combining a globally recognised franchise with ITVX's scale, we are creating new opportunities for audiences to discover and engage with The Walking Dead Universe."

Craig Morris, Director of Channels, ITVX & Acquisitions said:
"We're pleased to bring The Walking Dead Universe to ITVX through this new FAST channel. It adds a globally recognised franchise to our growing FAST portfolio and further strengthens ITVX's free, ad-supported streaming offer for UK viewers."

The channel will launch with The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, with additional platform partners to follow.

About AMC Global Media - UK

AMC Global Media - UK is a leading distributor of streaming and television entertainment across the United Kingdom and Ireland, operating a growing portfolio of free, ad-supported streaming brands, premium on-demand services and linear channels.

AMC Global Media - UK is part of AMC Global Media, reaching audiences in more than 130 countries worldwide.

uk.amcglobalmedia.com



Adri Varadi AMC Global Media - UK +44 (0)7587 039774 adrienn.varadi@amcglobalmedia.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.