AMC GLOBAL MEDIA UK PARTNER LIMITED: The Walking Dead Universe FAST channel goes live on ITVX as part of UK rollout

AMC Global Media - UK confirms ITVX as first platform partner for dedicated FAST channel

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LONDON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Global Media - UK today confirms that the dedicated The Walking Dead Universe FAST channel will launch on ITVX on 6 July 2026, as part of the UK rollout announced in early June.

As previously announced on 3 June 2026, AMC Global Media - UK revealed plans to launch a dedicated UK FAST channel for The Walking Dead Universe. ITVX is the first platform confirmed as part of that rollout.

The free, ad supported streaming television (FAST) channel will offer a live, continuous stream of series from one of television's most iconic franchises, allowing audiences to watch without a subscription through a simple, lean back viewing experience.

Tom Keaveney, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, AMC Global Media - UK, said:

"Following our announcement in June, we're pleased to bring The Walking Dead Universe FAST channel to audiences on ITVX. This reflects our approach to expanding access to premium content through free, ad supported environments, working with platform partners to connect our brands with audiences in new and accessible ways."

Lucy Halliday, Vice President, Business Development International, AMC Global Media, added:

"This launch reflects strong collaboration with ITVX and our focus on building effective distribution for our brands. By combining a globally recognised franchise with ITVX's scale, we are creating new opportunities for audiences to discover and engage with The Walking Dead Universe."

Craig Morris, Director of Channels, ITVX & Acquisitions said:

"We're pleased to bring The Walking Dead Universe to ITVX through this new FAST channel. It adds a globally recognised franchise to our growing FAST portfolio and further strengthens ITVX's free, ad-supported streaming offer for UK viewers."

The channel will launch with The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, with additional platform partners to follow.

About AMC Global Media - UK

AMC Global Media - UK is a leading distributor of streaming and television entertainment across the United Kingdom and Ireland, operating a growing portfolio of free, ad-supported streaming brands, premium on-demand services and linear channels.

AMC Global Media - UK is part of AMC Global Media, reaching audiences in more than 130 countries worldwide.

uk.amcglobalmedia.com

Adri Varadi AMC Global Media - UK +44 (0)7587 039774 adrienn.varadi@amcglobalmedia.com