

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production growth moderated further in May to the lowest level in four months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.0 percent increase in April. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since the current sequence of expansion began in February.



Among main sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing moderated to 0.7 percent from 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in mining and quarrying deepened to 10.7 percent from 5.0 percent, and utility sector production logged a renewed fall of 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 1.4 percent after falling 1.9 percent in April.



Separate official data showed that the value of new orders in manufacturing grew 5.8 percent annually in May, following a 14.0 percent surge in the prior month.



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