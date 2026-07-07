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WKN: A3CSAP | ISIN: SE0010547786 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HZ
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 08:08
2,510 Euro
+0,40 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BESQAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BESQAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4802,69017:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
148 Leser
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Besqab AB (publ): Besqab's residential project Hertha in Danderyd is completed and all the apartments are sold

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") has sold the last of the 76 apartments in the new construction project Hertha at Invernesshöjden in Danderyd, north of Stockholm. Production started late 2024 and the project was completed on schedule in the second quarter of 2026. The residents in Hertha has the possibility to long-term rent-outs.

Magnus Andersson, CEO:
"We launched Hertha to the market in January 2025 and now 1.5 years later the entire project is sold out, and the residents have moved in. It is fantastic that Hertha, which has been completed with a relatively short production time, is now completed with good profitability, low climate footprint, nice architecture and with high customer ratings."

Malin Castenvik, Sales Manager:
"In Hertha we tried a concept to allow long-term rent-outs and that legal entities can be approved to buy. This has, among other things, attracted parents to own apartments for their children's future homes."

Hertha consists of smaller apartments with 1 or 2 rooms. The building with a beautiful wooden facade is located close to public transport such as buses and the metro. The project started production in December 2024 and the residents has gradually moved in during the spring. The house and has both modules and a wooden façade. Architects are Hermansson Hiller Lundberg Arkitekter. The homes have been built according to the environmental label "Miljöbyggnad Silver" and the climate footprint was 180 kgCO2e/m² BTA.

For more infomation, please contact:
Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 415 58
Christina Durling, Head of Communication, e: christina.durling@besqab.se, t: +46 8 409 416 26

About Besqab
Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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