

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors pulled profits from volatile tech stocks and reports suggested that two commercial vessels were struck by Iranian missiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz late Monday, reigniting Middle East tensions and pushing oil and bond yields higher.



In economic releases, Germany's industrial production grew more than expected in May, data from Destatis revealed earlier today.



Industrial output advanced 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in April. A similar faster growth was last seen in September.



On a yearly basis, industrial production remained flat in May after falling 0.9 percent in April.



Elsewhere, U.K. house prices grew for the first time in four months in June, a survey by S&P Global conducted for the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax showed.



House prices increased 0.2 percent a monthly basis in June, offsetting a 0.2 percent fall in May. This marks the first increase in four months and exceeded the forecast of a 0.1 percent rise.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was little changed at 651.03 after falling 0.4 percent on Monday.



The German DAX slipped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around half a percent each.



Tech stocks traded lower, with Infineon Technologies plunging 5.4 percent and ASML Holding falling 5.1 percent on concerns that the AI-driven rally may have run ahead of itself.



Victrex shares soared 19 percent in London. The specialty polymer maker maintained its full-year guidance after reporting third-quarter revenue growth well ahead of expectations.



Safety equipment maker Halma fell more than 1 percent after it agreed to buy Dreampath Diagnostics, a France-based provider of automated tissue sample management systems for anatomical pathology laboratories.



Energy giant Shell rallied 3 percent after lifting its second-quarter outlook for liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes.



Geotechnical contractor Keller Group jumped 21 percent to a record high after lifting its full-year guidance.



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