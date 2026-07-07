Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Advances AurMac Toward a PEA with Engagement of Leading Mining Consultants, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce the selection of consultants for the first Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Company's AurMac Project. Banyan has engaged AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd., Lycopodium (Americas) Ltd., BGC Engineering Inc. and other independent contractors to complete the PEA in Q4 2026.

The PEA will incorporate the 2026 updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (Effective date May 15, the technical report is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. and the Company's website) utilising the results from the 43,700 metres ("m") drill program completed in 2025) focused on converting the higher grade zones to indicated, upgrading of un-drilled or un-estimated areas which were thus classified as waste blocks to mineralized blocks, and to optimize the potential starter pits in support of maximizing the economics of the PEA, which is expected in Q4 2026.

The study will highlight the economics for AurMac's large gold endowment and benefits from strong local infrastructure, including existing highways, roads, hydro powerlines and cell phone service. Additionally, Banyan continues to undertake metallurgy studies to support the PEA to optimize the grind size and reagent consumption to maximize the Project economics.

"Banyan is working with global leaders in mine engineering, process design and geotechnical assessment to deliver a high-quality PEA for AurMac in Q4 2026"," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Banyan's drill program for 2026 is focused with 60,000m dedicated to refining the deposit based on updates following the PEA. This program aims to demonstrate that the deposit is open in all directions. Additionally, another 10,000m will be allocated towards using our understanding of the geophysics and geology for the region to unlock new targets within our 830 sq km properties, including AurMac and Nitra."

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

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About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The AurMac deposit comprises two main deposits, the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits. Mineralization is characteristic of a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold system, hosted in auriferous cross-cutting sheeted quartz veins and replacement style mineralization hosted in skarn horizons. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t) (See MRE Table below; as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 69 Kva 3-phase powerline, existing power substation and cell phone coverage.

MRE Table: Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Cut-off Grade Tonnes Gold Grade Contained Gold (Au g/t) (M Tonnes) (g/t) (M Oz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 37.7 0.69 0.840 Powerline 0.30 129.5 0.67 2.799 Combined 0.30 167.3 0.68 3.639 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 15.1 0.84 0.405 Powerline 0.30 252.1 0.57 4.580 Combined 0.30 267.2 0.58 4.985

Notes to MRE Table:

The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026, the technical report is available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project and Seattle and Goodman Creek project which are grassroots exploration projects located in the Mayo Mining district, adjacent to the AurMac Gold Project. These Prosperities lie in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the properties including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The properties are 100% owned by Banyan Gold Corp. ("Banyan") and covers over 530 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and networks of other smaller road across the properties.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.banyangold.com or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, exploration or development plans and timelines; mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs and the timing of the PEA. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, timing and risk of earning the final 25% earn-in on the properties and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-advances-aurmac-toward-a-pea-with-engagement-of-leading-mining-consul-1187240