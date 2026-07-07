Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") has signed its first franchise agreement ("agreement") for the city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, with an experienced multi-unit operator. This signed agreement marks the brand's sixth province for franchise agreements, its third signed agreement in Atlantic Canada, further strengthening the brand's growing presence in the region. The real-estate search has already begun for suitable locations. Rosie's is a boutique quick-service restaurant brand known for its signature smash burgers, golden fries, poutine, onion rings, and classic milkshakes - delivering nostalgic flavours in vibrant, neighborhood-driven locations.

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"Securing Rosie's first New Brunswick franchise agreement marks a meaningful milestone for the Rosie's brand and another step forward in our Atlantic Canada expansion strategy," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "This is our third franchise agreement signed in Atlantic Canada, our first in the province of New Brunswick, and Rosie's sixth province of signed agreements across Canada. Fredericton is a strong, community-oriented market with growing population fundamentals, government, education, technology, retail, and professional employment drivers, and consistent daily traffic from families, students, professionals, commuters, and visitors. As the capital city of New Brunswick, Fredericton provides an ideal backdrop for Rosie's nostalgic, grab-and-go smash burger offering and supports our confidence in the brand's long-term unit performance."

Fredericton combines a growing residential base, strong family-oriented demographics, and steady everyday consumer traffic within one of New Brunswick's most important urban markets. As New Brunswick's capital city, Fredericton is supported by an estimated current city population of approximately 92,000 and a Metropolitan Area population of 125,303 in 2025, creating a growing market of residents, commuters, shoppers, students, families, and professionals. Located along the Wolastoq (Saint John River), the city benefits from established neighbourhoods, downtown amenities, active retail corridors, post-secondary institutions, government offices, and surrounding communities that support repeat local visitation. With its convenient access, strong local customer base, and expanding regional profile, Rosie's is well positioned to become a go-to neighbourhood burger destination in New Brunswick.

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The Company continues to focus on expanding Rosie's footprint through a disciplined approach to franchising, targeting high-quality real estate and experienced operators across key Canadian markets. Atlantic Canada remains an important growth region for Happy Belly as the Company builds Rosie's national presence and advances the brand towards becoming the leading smash burger brand in Canada.

Rosie's Burgers is entering a strong phase of national expansion, with 16 locations currently open and more than 114 secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across key Canadian markets. With today's milestone, Rosie's has now entered six provinces across Canada, including its first entry into New Brunswick and its third franchise agreement signed in Atlantic Canada. This growing footprint positions the brand to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Backed by a proven track record in the burger category, a high-performing franchise model, and a solid foundation of organic growth, Rosie's is well on its way to becoming Canada's leading smash burger brand.



This momentum is supported by Happy Belly's broader platform, which now includes 686 contractually committed franchise locations across multiple emerging brands at various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy-combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings-underscores our commitment to disciplined, predictable growth as we advance toward becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator.

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighborhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.