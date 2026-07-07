

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit widened sharply in May as exports dropped for the first time in three months, data from the customs office showed Tuesday.



The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 6.9 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 5.4 billion in April. In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 6.5 billion.



Exports declined 2.0 percent on a monthly basis in May due to a drop in military equipment sales.



Meanwhile, imports grew 0.7 percent from April, reflecting a rise in acquisitions of transport equipment and auto products.



On a yearly basis, exports advanced 5.9 percent and imports increased 5.3 percent.



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