

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Monday, the Chinese Navy test-launched an unarmed intercontinental-range ballistic missile, evoking protests and concern from many Pacific nations and the United States.



The missile, carrying a dummy warhead, was launched from a submarine and landed in the southern Pacific Ocean, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.



The launch was part of routine annual training, and was not targeted against any country, says a statement from Xinhua.



However, the United States, Australia, Japan and New Zealand criticized the launch.



'At a time when the United States is working harder than ever to prevent nuclear proliferation, China is doing the opposite. Beijing's rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world,' U.S. State Department spokesperson Thomas Pigott said in a statement.



He urged China to engage in meaningful arms control discussions and commit to a regularized notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches consistent with commitments made by all other P5 members.



Japan's Defense Ministry expressed concern over the missile launch. 'China's military activities, combined with its lack of transparency, have become a grave concern for Japan and the international society,' Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.



'Australia has been clear with China that we regard this as destabilizing to the region,' Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters.



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