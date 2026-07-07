

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 5-day low of 0.9221 against the euro and nearly a 1-year low of 1.0802 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9212 and 1.0783, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged down to 0.8071 and 200.64 from early highs of 0.8048 and 201.37, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.93 against the euro, 1.09 against the pound, 0.81 against the greenback and 199.00 against the yen.



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