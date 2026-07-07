Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTC: NDBI) Receives Third U.S. Patent Allowance Strengthening Core Materials Intellectual Property for Ultra-Long-Life Nuclear Diamond Battery Platform

Mesquite, NV, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, Nev., July 7, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) ("NDBI" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation nuclear diamond battery technologies through its majority-owned subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc. ("AtomiQ"), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued a Notice of Allowance for 18 claims under U.S. patent application No. 18/015,242, titled "Synthesis of Carbon Nano-Onions by Nanodiamond Annealing and Functionalization of Carbon Materials."

This is the third U.S. patent allowance received by the Company, following two previously allowed applications: U.S. patent application No. 17/926,508, covering the Company's core nuclear voltaic power-source technology, and U.S. patent application No. 17/928,967, covering a high-porosity metal-organic framework ("MOF") electrode coated with carbon nano-onion structures, announced in May 2026.

A Foundational Materials Patent

The newly allowed application covers a proprietary method for synthesizing carbon nano-onions - concentric, onion-like carbon nanostructures - by annealing nanodiamond starting material under controlled atmosphere, temperature, and pressure conditions, together with methods for functionalizing the resulting carbon materials. Carbon nano-onions are a key enabling material in the Company's battery architecture, including the carbon nano-onion coatings central to the Company's previously allowed MOF electrode patent.

In its statement of reasons for allowance, the USPTO examiner identified the closest prior art and confirmed that the claimed process conditions are distinct from previously published methods, supporting the novelty of the Company's approach.

Together, the three allowed applications span the core energy-conversion architecture, the electrode structure, and now the synthesis of the underlying carbon nanomaterials - reflecting the Company's strategy of building a vertically integrated intellectual property position from raw materials through finished power systems.

NDBI Intellectual Property Portfolio Managed Through AtomiQ, Inc.

The Company's patents and patent applications are held and managed through AtomiQ, Inc., NDBI's majority-owned subsidiary. The portfolio currently includes:

Nuclear voltaic power-source technology (App. No. 17/926,508, allowed) - the core architecture for converting radioisotope decay energy into usable electricity;

High-porosity MOF electrode with carbon nano-onion coatings (App. No. 17/928,967, allowed, 19 claims) - engineered to improve charge storage, energy-transfer efficiency, and long-term stability;

Carbon nano-onion synthesis and carbon-material functionalization (App. No. 18/015,242, allowed, 18 claims) - proprietary production methods for the foundational nanomaterials used across the platform; and

Additional pending applications relating to nuclear diamond battery technologies, semiconductor structures, isotope integration methods, and energy-optimization systems.



Space Exploration: A Core Target Market

The Company believes recent capital-markets and industry developments underscore the scale of the opportunity in space-related power systems. Recent developments in the capital markets, including SpaceX's June 2026 NASDAQ debut, reflect increasing investor interest in the expanding space economy and related technologies.

Nuclear diamond batteries are particularly suited to space applications, where power sources must operate for years or decades without maintenance, recharging, or replacement, and must withstand extreme temperatures and radiation environments. Potential applications include small-satellite subsystems, deep-space probes, sensor networks, and backup power for critical spacecraft electronics. Radioisotope power has a long heritage in space exploration, and the Company believes compact betavoltaic systems can extend that heritage to smaller, lower-power platforms that conventional radioisotope thermoelectric generators cannot economically serve.

NDBI has no affiliation, relationship, or commercial arrangement with SpaceX, and references to SpaceX and its initial public offering are provided solely as publicly reported context regarding investor interest in the space sector.

About Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) ("NDBI" or the "Company"), through its majority-owned subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc., is developing a regulated radioisotope recycling and advanced-energy manufacturing platform designed to convert selected radioactive byproduct materials into encapsulated nuclear diamond (betavoltaic) batteries. The Company's approach is intended to reduce the long-term burden associated with certain radioactive waste streams while producing domestically manufactured, ultra-long-life clean-energy components for defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and IoT applications.

The Company's technology platform is supported by a portfolio of allowed and pending U.S. patent applications held through AtomiQ, Inc., covering nuclear voltaic power-source architecture, electrode materials, and proprietary carbon nanomaterial synthesis, manufacturing infrastructure, and co-development of nuclear battery technologies.

The Company is in the development stage and has not commenced commercial production. The handling, recycling, and encapsulation of radioactive materials are subject to extensive regulation, including licensing requirements of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and/or applicable Agreement State authorities, and the Company's planned activities are contingent upon obtaining and maintaining all required licenses, permits, and regulatory approvals.

Follow us on X.com: https://x.com/NDBI_stock

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated issuance of patents, the scope and value of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, potential applications of the Company's technology, and addressable markets. A notice of allowance is not a grant of patent rights; issuance of a patent remains subject to payment of the issue fee and other USPTO requirements. The Company's technology remains in the development stage, and there can be no assurance that products incorporating the Company's technology will be successfully developed or commercialized, or that the Company will participate in any space-related market. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Info AT nuclearbatteriesinc.comn