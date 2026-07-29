Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTC: NDBI) Summarizes Expanding U.S. Patent Portfolio and Near-Term Intellectual Property Strategy for Nuclear Diamond Battery Platform

Mesquite, NV, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, NV - July 29, 2026 - Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) ("NDBI" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation nuclear diamond battery technologies through its majority-owned subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc. ("AtomiQ"), today provided a summary of its current U.S. intellectual property position and outlined near-term priorities for further strengthening its patent portfolio supporting ultra-long-life betavoltaic power systems.

Current Intellectual Property Portfolio

The Company's patents and patent applications are held and managed through AtomiQ Inc,.As of July 2026, NDBI has received three Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), establishing foundational protection across core elements of its nuclear diamond battery architecture:

• U.S. Patent Application No. 17/926,508 (allowed; issued as U.S. Patent No. 12,394,534 B2) - Covers the Company's core nuclear voltaic power-source technology, a diamond-based system designed to convert energy from radioisotope decay into usable electricity.

- U.S. Patent Application No. 17/928,967 (Notice of Allowance issued May 2026; 19 claims) - Covers a high-porosity metal-organic framework (MOF) electrode coated with carbon nano-onion structures, engineered to improve charge storage, energy-transfer efficiency, and long-term stability within the battery platform.

- U.S. Patent Application No. 18/015,242 (Notice of Allowance issued July 7, 2026; 18 claims) - Titled "Synthesis of Carbon Nano-Onions by Nanodiamond Annealing and Functionalization of Carbon Materials." Covers proprietary methods for synthesizing and functionalizing carbon nano-onions - a key enabling nanomaterial used across the Company's battery architecture, including the electrode coatings referenced above.

Additional patent applications related to semiconductor structures, isotope integration methods, and energy-optimization systems remain pending before the USPTO.

These allowances protect critical layers of the platform: energy generation (diamond semiconductor nuclear voltaic conversion), energy storage and delivery (MOF/carbon nano-onion electrodes), and foundational materials synthesis (carbon nano-onions).

Industry Context: Growing Recognition of Betavoltaic batteries Potential

Recent commentary from leading publications and industry executives underscores the expanding interest in betavoltaic and nuclear diamond battery technologies for applications requiring decades-long, maintenance-free power:

• "This is a historic step for commercial nuclear power in space. BOHR demonstrates that safe, compact, and regulatory-approved nuclear power systems are ready for routine commercial deployment."?- Peter Cabauy, CEO of City Labs, following the July 2026 launch of the first commercial betavoltaic-powered CubeSat (The Debrief, Gizmodo, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, July 2026).

• "If we're gonna go to the next step in space, if we're gonna colonize the moon, we're gonna need nuclear power."?- Peter Cabauy, CEO of City Labs (WLRN / Refresh Miami, July 2026).

• "Diamond batteries offer a safe, sustainable way to provide continuous microwatt levels of power… Our micropower technology can support a whole range of important applications from space technologies and security devices through to medical implants."?- Sarah Clark (UKAEA) and Tom Scott (University of Bristol) on carbon-14 diamond battery technology (Popular Mechanics, 2025).

• "We can put safe nuclear energy into devices the size of a finger."?- Professor Su-Il In, on advances in high-efficiency betavoltaic systems (TechSpot, 2025).

Industry observers and researchers continue to highlight potential applications in medical implants (e.g., lifetime pacemakers), remote sensors in extreme environments, space systems (including lunar night operations and deep-space missions), defense, IoT devices, and other low-power, long-duration use cases where conventional batteries are impractical.

Near-Term Intellectual Property Plans

NDBI Management intends to continue expanding and fortifying the portfolio with the following near-term priorities:

• Completing formal issuance of the two most recent Notices of Allowance by timely payment of issue fees.

• Advancing the remaining pending U.S. applications through examination.

• Evaluating and preparing additional U.S. and international filings to broaden geographic coverage and claim scope around key process, materials, and system-level innovations.

• Aligning IP strategy with ongoing technical development, potential strategic partnerships (including isotope supply and commercialization pathways), and regulatory requirements associated with radioisotope handling.

"Our three USPTO allowances in a relatively short period demonstrate meaningful progress in protecting the differentiated elements of our nuclear diamond battery technology," said Greg Rubin, CEO of AtomiQ Inc, wholly owned subsidiary of NDBI. "We remain focused on building a robust, multi-layered intellectual property position that supports long-term commercialization potential across medical devices, defense, aerospace, IoT, and other applications requiring decades-long, maintenance-free power."

The Company notes that it remains in the development stage and has not commenced commercial production. Activities involving radioactive materials are subject to U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and other applicable regulatory requirements.

About Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) ("NDBI" or the "Company"), through its majority-owned subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc., is developing a regulated radioisotope recycling and advanced-energy manufacturing platform designed to convert selected radioactive byproduct materials into encapsulated nuclear diamond (betavoltaic) batteries. The Company's approach is intended to reduce the long-term burden associated with certain radioactive waste streams while producing domestically manufactured, ultra-long-life clean-energy components for defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and IoT applications.

The Company's technology platform is supported by a portfolio of allowed and pending U.S. patent applications held through AtomiQ, Inc., covering nuclear voltaic power-source architecture, electrode materials, and proprietary carbon nanomaterial synthesis, manufacturing infrastructure, and co-development of nuclear battery technologies.

The Company is in the development stage and has not commenced commercial production. The handling, recycling, and encapsulation of radioactive materials are subject to extensive regulation, including licensing requirements of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and/or applicable Agreement State authorities, and the Company's planned activities are contingent upon obtaining and maintaining all required licenses, permits, and regulatory approvals.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated issuance of patents, the scope and value of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, potential applications of the Company's technology, and addressable markets. A notice of allowance is not a grant of patent rights; issuance of a patent remains subject to payment of the issue fee and other USPTO requirements. The Company's technology remains in the development stage, and there can be no assurance that products incorporating the Company's technology will be successfully developed or commercialized, or that the Company will participate in any space-related market. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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