

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation moderated further in June to the lowest level in four months, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-on-year in June, slightly slower than the 1.8 percent rise in May. Meanwhile, the inflation was expected to remain stable at 1.8 percent.



Food inflation softened to 0.2 percent from 0.5 percent. Costs for consumer durable goods grew at a slower rate of 1.9 percent versus 2.4 percent in May, and services inflation eased to 4.0 percent from 4.3 percent. Data showed that fuel and power costs continued to fall by 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat for the second straight month in June.



Data also showed that core inflation came in at 2.0 percent, unchanged since May.



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