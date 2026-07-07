Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase of field work at both the Ear Falls and Rare One exploration projects. Across the two programs, field crews collected approximately 600 samples, all of which have now been delivered to the laboratory and are pending assay results.

Ear Falls Project : 552 biogeochemical (spruce tree tip) survey samples

Rare One Project: 24 stream sediment and 21 rock samples

Allan Frame, CEO of Beyond, commented "We are very pleased that we have completed two programs this early in the field season. As we are waiting for the results from the Ear Falls and the Rare One Projects, we will begin our exploration work at the Owl Creek Project in the first week of July. These programs reflect our disciplined, geology-driven approach to advancing multiple assets while maintaining strict budget control. We are well positioned to generate a steady pipeline of results over the next few months."





Figure 1 Beyond's Sr. Geologist, Paul Baxter, Mapping and Sampling at the Fenwick Sill

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Rare One Project 2026 Exploration Program

The 6,500-ha Rare One Project is located near Invermere, BC. Historical work completed by Gifford in 2006 & 2008 reports identified elevated La, Nd, and Ba in soil geochemistry and heavy-mineral-concentrate samples, with abundant monazite grains indicating REE potential in the area. In addition, the soil sampling outlined a 6-km NW-SE anomaly subparallel to regional stratigraphy and coincident with the Fenwick Sill.

The 2026 program was designed to test whether the Fenwick Sill exhibits geochemical signatures consistent with the historical anomalies and whether it represents a coherent geological source for REE enrichment across the property.





Figure 2 Rare One 2026 Samples Location Map

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A total of 24 stream-sediment samples and 21 rock samples were collected across the property's drainage network to help establish vectoring toward the potential source of the elevated rare earth element values identified in historical soil surveys. In addition, several samples were taken directly from the Fenwick Sill to evaluate whether the intrusion is geochemically correlated with the anomalous rare earth mineralization observed in the area.

Ear Falls Project 2026 Exploration Program

The 3,250 ha Ear Falls Project is located 15 minutes north of Ear Falls, Ontario. Spodumene bearing pegmatites discovered in 2023 define the Wenasaga North Zone, traced over 1.5 km on surface within a broader 13 km structural corridor associated with the Wenasaga Batholith-interpreted as the fertile peraluminous granite source for LCT type pegmatites in the area.





Figure 3 Beyond's Geologist, Tyler Tian, Collecting Tree Tip Sample

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The 2024 biogeochemical survey proved highly effective, successfully outlining the Wenasaga North Zone and delineating an additional target for follow-up. Building on this success, the 2026 program is designed to expand coverage and evaluate the potential for buried lithium-cesium mineralization along the 13-kilometre structural corridor.

The 2026 biogeochemical survey comprises 552 samples collected along 29 grid lines totaling 14 kilometres, covering both the northeastern and southwestern portions of the Project. Certain areas were temporarily inaccessible due to washouts caused by heavy snowmelt early in the season. An expansion of the program will be evaluated once assay results from this first phase have been received.

References

Gifford, R.G. (2006). Fen Property Assessment Report. Prepared for Fen Resources Ltd. (#29777). Golden Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

Gifford, R.G. (2008). Fen Property Assessment Report. Prepared for Fen Resources Ltd. (#29352). Golden Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

Equity Award Grant

The Company has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), 5,000,000 share appreciation rights (the "SARs"), and 2,560,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options and SARs shall vest in four equal tranches of 25% each on October 6, 2026, January 6, 2027, April 6, 2027, and July 6, 2027, respectively. Each Option, upon vesting, is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of grant, expiring on July 6, 2028. Each SAR, upon vesting, shall entitle the holder to receive that number of Common Shares equal to a fraction, the numerator of which is the market price of the Common Shares on the settlement date minus an exercise price of $0.05 per share and the denominator of which is the market price on the settlement date, for a period of 2 years from the date of grant, expiring on July 6, 2028. The RSUs shall vest in four equal tranches of 25% each on the date of grant, October 6, 2026, January 6, 2027, and April 6, 2027, respectively, and, upon vesting, each RSU shall entitle the holder thereof to receive one Common Share.

All grants of Options, SARs, and RSUs are subject to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"), which was re-approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 18, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A copy of the Equity Incentive Plan is included in the Company's management information circular in respect of the Meeting dated November 10, 2025 available via the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The potential grades of exploration targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Minerals is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

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For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondMinerals.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

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Source: Beyond Minerals Inc.