Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond") is pleased to report on a successful technical site visit to the Owl Creek Project, located approximately 30 minutes north of Pemberton, British Columbia. The visit focused on verifying historical work, evaluating surface mineralization and the footprint of the porphyry system, and finalizing the exploration plan.

The technical team was able to access most the property via logging roads, with detailed observations made across the central portion of the project, including the Zone C that was previously drilled in 1971 with ten diamond drill holes (Seraphim 1971). The visit confirmed multiple indicators of a strongly altered and mineralizing system.





Figure 1 Graeme Evans and Paul Baxter, Beyond's Senior Geologists, reviewing the malachite mineralization of the Zone C at the Owl Creek Project

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Allan Frame, CEO of Beyond, commented "The Owl Creek site visit has strengthened our confidence in the scale and quality of the Owl Creek system. The team's observations confirm the historical work and highlight clear opportunities to advance the Project through systematic mapping, sampling, and potential targeted drilling. We look forward to executing the 2026 program and continuing to build value for our shareholders."

Site Visit Highlights

Extensive malachite mineralization observed on surface (Figure 1) , particularly within the C Zone, confirming the presence of a continuous copper-bearing system. Based on current geological interpretation, Zone C measures approximately 1,000 m in strike length and 300 m in width, and remains open in all directions and connects with Zone D.

Pervasive phyllic alteration characterized by sericite-silica-pyrite demonstrating a strong hydrothermal alteration footprint. Further mapping and sampling to refine the vectoring towards the Potassic alteration zone, the hotter part of the system.

Multiphase stockwork and veining relationship, indicating repeated pulses of mineralizing fluids and structural preparation in the host rock.

A larger diorite intrusion footprint than previously mapped.

Successful relocation of historical drill sites.

Owl Creek Project Background

Including the recently approved claim staked in March 2026, the Owl Creek Project now encompasses a total of 3,522 hectares in area. The Project is situated near the town of Pemberton, a small but fast-growing community located in the upper Lillooet River Valley. The town of Pemberton provides essential services and expanding infrastructure that support exploration activities in the region.

The Owl Creek Project lies within the Cascade Magmatic Arc, a continental-margin arc system extending more than 1,200 km from northern California into southwestern British Columbia (Hildreth, 2007). The Cascade Arc hosts numerous Miocene-aged intrusive zones associated with porphyry styled copper-molybdenum and copper-gold mineralization, making it a regionally significant for porphyry exploration.

Exploration at Owl Creek began in the early 1910s, with multiple operators conducting programs include soil geochemical surveys, geophysical surveys, surface mapping, and diamond drilling (Goldsmith, 2013). Collectively, the historical work establishes a comprehensive baseline dataset that will support Beyond's upcoming systematic geochemical, mapping, and drill-targeting programs in the next couple of months.





Figure 2 Owl Creek Expanded Claim Map Outlining the 10 km Structural Strike Length between Zones A and E

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Upcoming Exploration Plan

Beyond Minerals' 2026 field program at Owl Creek will refine and enhance the geological model and delineating potential drill targets. The upcoming work will focus on systematic surface sampling, minerals and alteration zonation mapping, and application for diamond drilling:

Systematic geochemical sampling & detailed geological mapping at Zone C The 2026 program will begin with a focused geochemical and geological work at Zone C. The systematic sampling and mapping program will establish geochemical (minerals and alteration) vectoring to refine and delineate drill-ready targets within Zone C. Prospecting of the expansion zone (Zone E) and the Zones A, B, and D The objectives of prospecting Zones A, B, and D are to confirm geochemical and alteration signatures consistent with Zone C, expanding the overall porphyry footprint of the project. Zone E sits along the main structural trend of the Owl Creek Project where historical work mapped numerous mineralized diorite and volcanic outcrops for follow up work (Rayner & Witherly 1975). (Figure 3) Notice of Work Application for Potential Drilling Beyond Minerals will prepare to submit a Notice of Work (NoW) application to provincial regulators to apply for a potential drilling program.





Figure 3 from the top of Zone D looking NW at the Zone E: Zone E is the recently staked and approved Owl Creek expansion claim located NW of the main structural trend of the Owl Creek mineralization

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References

Goldsmith, L. B., 2012. Owl Creek Mineral Claims Geological and Rock Geochemical Surveys Updated Report. Lillooet Mining Division. Assessment Report # 33517.

Goldsmith, L. B., 2013. Owl Creek Mineral Claims Geological Survey. Lillooet Mining Division. Assessment Report # 34346.

Hildreth, Wes, 2007. Quaternary Magmatism in the Cascades - Geologic Perspectives. https://pubs.usgs.gov/pp/pp1744/

Rayner, G. & Witherly, K.E.,1975. Geological, Geochemical, Geophysical and Drilling Report on the Owl Creek Property. Lillooet Mining Division. Assessment Report # 05455

Seraphim, R.H., 1971. Geological Report on O.C. and K.B. Claims Owl Creek. Lillooet Mining Division. Assessment Report #03625.

Equity Award Grant

The Company has granted 1,500,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain consultants of the Company. The Options shall vest in four equal tranches of 25% each on October 22, 2026, January 22, 2027, April 22, 2027, and July 22, 2027, respectively. Each Option, upon vesting, is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of grant, expiring on July 22, 2028.

All grants of Options are subject to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"), which was re-approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 18, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A copy of the Equity Incentive Plan is included in the Company's management information circular in respect of the Meeting dated November 10, 2025 available via the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" (the "Qualified Person") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Certain information in this news release regarding the presence of mineral deposits and the potential size of such deposits is based on information that has been obtained from publicly available information and industry reports, which constitute historical estimates. Such reports generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed. While the Company considers historical estimates to be relevant to investors, as they may indicate the presence of mineralization, the Qualified Person has not done sufficient work for the Company to classify the historical estimates as current "mineral resources" or "mineral reserves" (as defined in NI 43-101). The historical estimates contained in this news release were calculated prior to the implementation of NI 43-101 and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current "mineral resources" or "mineral reserves". The potential quantities and grades of exploration targets referenced in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any of the targets being delineated as a mineral resource. The Company has not independently verified and cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the historical estimates and other third-party data contained in this news release and investors should use caution in placing reliance on such information.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Minerals is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

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For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondMinerals.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

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Source: Beyond Minerals Inc.