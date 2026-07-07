

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prices of cryptocurrencies have rallied in the past 24 hours as markets digested the strong inflows to Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Monday. Anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday however limited gains. Bitcoin traded between $64,597.57 and $61,275.83 during the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $266 million on Monday from $224 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $209 million.



The mildly positive price movements in the cryptocurrency market coincide with a hardening in sovereign bond yields, firming up of the Dollar Index, uptick in crude oil prices, slippage in prices of the yellow metal as well as a muted sentiment in global stock markets.



Crypto market sentiment, as measured by the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index which was at 29 a day ago has edged down to 28 currently. According to the index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, the reading denotes a sentiment of fear. The index was at 16 a week ago implying extreme fear in the market.



Liquidation statistics from Coinglass show aggregate level of $530 million during the past 24 hours comprising long positions of $233 million and short positions at a marginally higher level of $297 million. Amidst the liquidation trends, aggregate crypto market capitalization has gained 0.43 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.18 trillion. The decline in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 59-percent spike in trading volumes.



Only around 20 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas close to 25 are trading with overnight losses of 1 percent or more.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.47 percent higher at $63,117.93. The current price is around 50 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency is still saddled with losses of more than 27 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 15th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is juxtaposed between Samsung ranked 14th and Micron Technology ranked 16th.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading flat at $1,771.56. The leading altcoin is trading 64 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,829.51 and $1,728.97. Ethereum is still grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 40 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows declining to $21 million on Monday from $29 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $23 million.



Ethereum has improved three notches to the 95th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has increased to 58.1 percent from 57.7 percent a day earlier. The market share of Ethereum, the leading alternate coin is steady at 9.81 percent of the overall crypto market. Tether, the leading stablecoin witnessed market share declining to 8.43 percent from 8.52 percent a day ago.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) declined 0.33 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $577.79. BNB is trading 58 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency dropped 1.7 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.12, around 71 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.32 percent overnight to $80.87. SOL's current price is around 73 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $8 million on Monday from $2 million on Thursday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall rallied 1.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3303. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) gained 1.3 percent overnight, to trade at $71.34, around 7 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16. Hyperliquid Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $8 million on Monday from $2 million on Thursday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 3.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0745. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



35th ranked MemeCore (M) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 19 percent. 90th ranked Jito (JTO) followed with overnight gains of more than 8.5 percent.



92nd ranked Bonk (BONK) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of around 9.5 percent. 47th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) followed with overnight losses of 7.3 percent.



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