374Water Inc.: 374Water Appoints Charles "Chuck" Weiser as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Finance Executive and Capital Markets Leader to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Support Commercial Growth

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams, today announced the appointment of Chuck Weiser, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Weiser succeeds Adrienne Anderson who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer and will continue supporting the Company as a financial consultant focused on SEC reporting, compliance, and corporate finance initiatives.

Mr. Weiser brings extensive operational, financial, and capital markets experience as well as expertise in finance, accounting, strategic planning, business development, turnaround management, private equity, and capital raising. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Alonti Catering Kitchens, overseeing finance, accounting, tax, budgeting, and strategic planning. Prior to Alonti Catering Kitchens, Mr. Weiser served as Managing Director of Imperial-Texas, where he provided accounting, financial, and consulting services to businesses across multiple industries. Earlier in his career, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of American Green Technology, a leading manufacturer and distributor of lighting products serving commercial, industrial, and healthcare markets worldwide.

Mr. Weiser currently serves on 374Water's Board of Directors and will continue in that capacity while assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer.

"We are pleased to appoint Chuck as our Chief Financial Officer and newest member of our executive team," said Danny Bogar, Chief Executive Officer of 374Water. "Chuck is already well versed in our Company's operations, and brings significant operational, financial, capital markets, and turnaround experience, along with a proven track record of helping growth companies access capital to support expansion. As 374Water continues to execute its commercialization strategy, scale our Waste Destruction Services platform, and pursue strategic growth opportunities, Chuck's leadership and expertise will be invaluable.

"I would also like to recognize and thank Adrienne Anderson for her outstanding service as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Adrienne stepped into the role during a critical period for the Company and has been instrumental in stabilizing our financial position, strengthening processes, reporting infrastructure, and operational discipline. We are pleased that Adrienne will continue to support 374Water as a consultant, providing continuity in SEC reporting, financial compliance, and corporate finance activities as we continue to grow."

"I am excited to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer at such an important stage in the Company's evolution," said Chuck Weiser. "My family, friends, and I have been long-time investors in 374Water since before its NASDAQ listing in 2022, and I have developed a deep appreciation for the Company's team, technology, mission, and opportunity. I believe 374Water is uniquely positioned to create tremendous value for customers, partners, and shareholders alike. We have an opportunity to address some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges through our AirSCWO platform. I look forward to working alongside Danny, the Board of Directors, and the entire management team to strengthen the Company's financial position, support commercialization and growth initiatives, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Weiser holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in both Texas and Florida.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech environmental services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal market. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-appoints-charles-%22chuck%22-weiser-as-chief-financial-officer-1187279