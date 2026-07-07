Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Solomon Islands Government has approved the renewal of the Company's prospecting licences for both its 4,500-hectare ("ha") Kuma Property ("Kuma") and its 24,100-ha Fauro Property ("Fauro") securing uninterrupted exploration activities across a combined 28,600 hectares of highly prospective copper-gold ground (Figure1).

The licence renewals represent a significant milestone for the Company, reflecting continued support from both the Solomon Islands Government and local communities while reinforcing Sankamap's long-term commitment to responsible mineral exploration in the country.

CEO John Florek commented:

"We are highly encouraged by the strong and continuing relationships we have built in the Solomon Islands with both the landowners and government stakeholders. Our commitment to operating in the country is founded on a vision of helping nationals explore and better realize the value of their own land, while establishing meaningful, long-term partnerships supported by Canadian operating standards and access to Western capital. With this foundation in place, we are excited to continue advancing the highly prospective Fauro and Kuma projects and to build on that momentum with strong exploration results in 2026."

Highlights:

Two-year prospecting licence renewals approved for both Kuma and Fauro, allowing uninterrupted exploration and drilling activities.

for both Kuma and Fauro, allowing uninterrupted exploration and drilling activities. Community access agreements renewed , demonstrating continued local support and strong stakeholder relationships.

, demonstrating continued local support and strong stakeholder relationships. District-scale exploration portfolio totaling approximately 28,600 hectares in one of the southwest Pacific's most prospective copper-gold belts.

totaling approximately in one of the southwest Pacific's most prospective copper-gold belts. All government permitting and environmental compliance requirements remain in good standing.

Active exploration programs continue at both projects, including a drill program at Kuma and systematic target generation at Fauro.

continue at both projects, including a drill program at Kuma and systematic target generation at Fauro. Multiple discovery opportunities are being advanced through integrated geological, geochemical, geophysical, and drilling programs.

are being advanced through integrated geological, geochemical, geophysical, and drilling programs. Sankamap remains committed to responsible exploration through Canadian operating standards, environmental stewardship, and long-term community partnerships.





Figure 1. The Solomon Block copper-gold trend, showing location of Sankamap's Fauro and Kuma properties, located in the Solomon Islands. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

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Strengthening the Company's Position in the Solomon Islands

Under Solomon Islands mining legislation, a Prospecting Licence authorizes the holder to conduct mineral exploration activities, including drilling, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, and other exploration programs within the licensed area.

The renewed licences are valid for a further two-year term and include continued authorization for drilling and all approved exploration activities. In parallel, Sankamap has successfully renewed its community access agreements for the same period, ensuring uninterrupted access to both projects while continuing to work collaboratively with local landowners and stakeholders.

The renewals provide an important foundation for the Company's planned 2026-2027 exploration programs as Sankamap advances two highly prospective copper-gold systems toward discovery.

Exploration Programs

Sankamap continues to advance both Kuma and Fauro through a disciplined exploration strategy designed to evaluate district-scale mineral systems and generate high-quality drill targets.

Kuma Property

At Kuma, the Company's inaugural drill hole, KU26-001, successfully tested the lithocap and coincident geophysical anomalies, intersecting multiple zones of strong hydrothermal alteration. Most notably, drilling encountered a 30.5-metre interval characterized by intense clay alteration, abundant anhydrite veining, and pervasive pyrite mineralization, geological features consistent with a large hydrothermal system beneath the lithocap. (Assay results remain pending)

These encouraging observations, together with ongoing surface rock sampling, TerraSpec alteration studies, and integrated geological interpretation, continue to improve the Company's understanding of what may represent a significant porphyry copper-gold system. Drilling is expected to resume during July/August 2026.

Fauro Property

At Fauro, historical drilling, extensive surface geochemistry, and geophysical surveys have outlined multiple near-surface epithermal gold systems across a large and underexplored land package with significant district-scale potential.

Current exploration is focused on systematic rock sampling, geological mapping, and target refinement to validate historical results, define new mineralized trends, and prioritize targets for follow-up geophysics and future drilling (see recent press release dated June 25, 2026).

With exploration programs active at both projects and numerous high-priority targets continuing to emerge, Sankamap is well positioned to deliver a steady pipeline of exploration news while advancing one of the largest copper-gold exploration portfolios in the Solomon Islands.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; Including the nearby Newmont Corporation operated Lihir Mine, which has reported Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 310 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 23 Moz Au. Reported Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, include Indicated Mineral Resources of 520 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 39 Moz Au, Measured Mineral Resources of 81 Mt grading 1.9 g/t Au containing 5 Moz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 61 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 4.9 Moz Au1. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Sankamap's property.

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au5. Complementing these results are grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au5, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au5, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1.Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred)

3. Wanguo International Mining Group Limited Annual Results Announcement, 2024 (23 Mt containing 0.86 Moz Au at 1.15 g/t measured, 79 Mt containing 3.1 Moz Au at 1.2 g/t indicated, 89 Mt containing 3.3 Moz Au at 1.14 g/t inferred (191 Mt containing 7.2 Moz Au at 1.17 g/t) 13.4 Mt containing 0.59 Moz Au at 1.28 g/t Proven, 14.3 Mt containing 0.6 Moz au at 1.30 Probable (P&P 27.7 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 1.29 g/t))

4. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from Sol Gold Kuma Review June 2015, and Sol Gold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

5. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and Sol Gold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Sankamap and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Sankamap considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Sankamap does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sankamap Metals Inc.