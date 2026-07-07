National Healthcare Properties Provides Transaction Updates

Approximately $197 million of SHOP Acquisitions Closed Year-to-Date

Disposal of Non-Core SHOP Community Under Definitive Agreement

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) (the "Company"), a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on providing senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States, today provided the following business updates:

SHOP Acquisitions of Approximately $197 Million

In late June 2026, the Company acquired two senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") communities located in the Midwest with a total of 211 units for a purchase price of $98 million. The communities will be managed by one of the Company's existing operating partners.

In early July 2026, the Company acquired 14 SHOP communities comprised of 722 units and located across several Midwestern, Southern and Mid-Atlantic states for a purchase price of approximately $99 million. The communities will be managed by two of the Company's existing operating partners.

In aggregate, these acquisitions will add 882 assisted living units and 51 memory care units to the Company's predominantly needs-based SHOP portfolio. These communities are forecasted to achieve year-one and year-three weighted average yields of approximately 7.8% and 9.7%, respectively.

Non-Core SHOP Disposition

In May 2026, the Company entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to sell one non-core SHOP community in California for approximately $42 million, equating to a 1.7% trailing twelve-month yield. The community is currently encumbered by a Fannie Mae loan which the Company plans to fully repay prior to the closing of the sale.

Michael Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "These transactions deepen our footprint across the Midwest and perpetuate our focus on needs-based, private pay SHOP communities where our asset management platform and operator relationships have added and will continue to add additional value. Importantly, our planned SHOP disposition will provide an additional source of attractive equity capital to fund a growing acquisition pipeline while also reducing leverage."

About National Healthcare Properties

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and investing in a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on providing senior housing to serve a growing elderly population in the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Email: ir@nhpreit.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of terminology such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "should," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the closing of SHOP acquisitions, the expected benefits of the SHOP acquisitions, future acquisition opportunities and other statements regarding the Company's future strategy. Risks and uncertainties, the occurrence of which could adversely affect the Company's business and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in economic cycles generally and in the real estate and healthcare markets specifically; the success of the Company's growth strategy, including its ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate new acquisitions; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions on the terms and timing the Company expects, or at all; changes to inflation and interest rates; competition in the real estate and healthcare markets; the Company's ability to retain certain key personnel; legislative and regulatory changes in the healthcare and real estate industries; reductions or changes in reimbursement from third-party payors, including Medicare and Medicaid; discovery of previously undetected environmentally hazardous conditions; the Company's ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; system failures, cyber incidents or deficiencies in the Company's cybersecurity systems; the availability of capital on favorable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to remain qualified as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled Risk Factors of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cap rates for the Company's acquisition pipeline included in this press release are calculated by dividing the underwritten cash net operating income ("NOI") that the Company aims to achieve (based on preliminary information provided by sellers and certain assumptions applied by the Company) by the total aggregate purchase price, not including certain initial acquisition capital expenditures. The actual stabilized cash NOI yields from the Company's pipeline may not be consistent with the targeted stabilized cash NOI yield range. Finally, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.