TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Carbonium Core CEO Details Strategy to Supply Critical Material Powering the AI-Driven Nuclear Renaissance

FREDERICK, Md., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ), which recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Carbonium Core under which Carbonium Core is expected to become the successor operating company upon closing of the transaction, today highlighted a featured interview with Carbonium Core Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Suren Ajjarapu on Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream.

The Next Super Stock series focuses on emerging growth companies pursuing large market opportunities with the potential to create significant long-term shareholder value. Over the years, the program has featured numerous companies that subsequently delivered substantial multi-bagger returns as they executed on their business plans.

During the interview, Ajjarapu discussed Carbonium Core's strategy to capitalize on the convergence of artificial intelligence, advanced nuclear energy, critical minerals and domestic manufacturing, while outlining management's commercialization roadmap and the milestones the Company believes could position it as a strategic supplier to the next generation of nuclear power infrastructure.

"We're building the company that addresses one of the most important supply-chain gaps in advanced nuclear energy," said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carbonium Core. "As the world commits significant capital toward next-generation nuclear power, our objective is to establish a secure domestic source of reactor-grade graphite using proprietary technology licensed from Oak Ridge National Laboratory together with U.S.-based feedstock."

According to management, Carbonium Core is developing what it believes will be America's first commercial-scale domestic supply chain for nuclear-grade graphite-a critical material used in many Generation IV and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) designs.

AI Is Fueling a New Wave of Nuclear Investment

One of the most significant long-term drivers behind advanced nuclear energy is the explosive growth of artificial intelligence. AI models, hyperscale cloud computing and next-generation data centers are driving electricity demand to unprecedented levels, prompting many of the world's largest technology companies to invest billions of dollars in advanced nuclear power as a source of reliable, around-the-clock electricity.

As advanced nuclear deployment accelerates, demand is expected to grow for nuclear-grade graphite, a critical material used in many next-generation reactor designs. Management believes Carbonium Core is uniquely positioned to help supply this rapidly emerging market through a secure domestic U.S. supply chain for reactor-grade graphite.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global energy landscape," Ajjarapu continued. "Every new generation of AI data centers requires enormous amounts of reliable electricity, and increasingly that conversation leads to advanced nuclear power. We believe Carbonium Core is positioned upstream of that trend by supplying one of the critical materials required to build the next generation of nuclear reactors. As the world invests in AI infrastructure, we believe demand for secure domestic sources of nuclear-grade graphite has the potential to grow significantly."

Commercialization Roadmap

During the interview, Ajjarapu outlined management's phased commercialization strategy designed to transition the Company from pilot-scale production to commercial operations.

Management expects the initial pilot facility to establish commercial production, qualify Carbonium Core's materials with advanced reactor developers and begin building long-term customer relationships before expanding toward a planned commercial-scale production facility.

Based on management's current projections and assumptions, the planned commercial facility could ultimately support annual production of approximately 50,000 metric tons of nuclear-grade graphite. Using current market pricing assumptions discussed during the interview, management believes this represents a long-term annual revenue opportunity approaching $1.5 billion, although actual results will depend on successful execution, financing, customer demand, pricing, regulatory approvals and other factors.

Key Commercial Milestones

During the discussion, Ajjarapu identified several milestones management believes are important to the Company's commercialization strategy, including:

Qualification of Carbonium Core's nuclear-grade graphite with leading advanced reactor developers;

Letters of intent and long-term supply agreements with prospective reactor customers;

Continued advancement of the Company's pilot production facility;

Commercial deployment of proprietary technology licensed from Oak Ridge National Laboratory;

Progress on government financing initiatives and strategic partnerships supporting domestic critical-mineral production.





Management believes successful execution of these milestones could establish Carbonium Core as a strategic supplier to the rapidly expanding advanced nuclear industry.

Positioned at the Convergence of AI, Nuclear Energy and Critical Minerals

Management believes Carbonium Core is uniquely positioned at the convergence of three transformational trends reshaping global industry.

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure. AI and hyperscale data centers are dramatically increasing electricity demand, creating the need for reliable baseload power capable of supporting next-generation computing infrastructure.

The Nuclear Renaissance. Governments, utilities and leading technology companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars into advanced nuclear technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Generation IV reactor designs.

Critical Minerals and Domestic Supply Chains. Governments are increasingly prioritizing domestic production of strategic materials essential to energy security, advanced manufacturing and national defense. Management believes Carbonium Core's U.S.-based nuclear-grade graphite platform is well positioned to benefit from this long-term trend.

The complete Wall Street Reporter Next Super Stock interview discusses Carbonium Core's commercialization strategy, competitive advantages, market opportunity, anticipated milestones and long-term vision.

About Carbonium Core

Carbonium Core is developing a vertically integrated domestic supply chain for nuclear-grade graphite, a critical material used in advanced nuclear reactors, including Generation IV reactors and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Through proprietary purification technology licensed from Oak Ridge National Laboratory and domestically sourced feedstock, the Company is working to establish commercial-scale U.S. production of reactor-grade graphite while also pursuing opportunities in battery-grade graphite and other strategic materials.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) and Carbonium Core have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Carbonium Core is expected to become the successor operating company, subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval and other applicable requirements. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to focus on building a vertically integrated U.S. supply chain for nuclear-grade graphite and other strategic materials supporting advanced nuclear energy, artificial intelligence infrastructure, defense and critical industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed merger, anticipated commercialization milestones, production capacity, financing plans, customer relationships, market opportunities, projected revenues, future growth and business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review TOMI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the proposed transaction and applicable risk factors.

Media and Investor Contact:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com