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WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 09:55
0,007 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0070,01117:16
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of General Meeting and Subscription

Acuity RM Group Plc - Result of General Meeting and Subscription

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

7 July 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

(" Acuity", or the " Company")

Result of General Meeting and Subscription

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, announces that, at its General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The results of the voting will be published on the Company's website in due course at https://acuityrmgroup.com/reports.

Further to the announcement on 16 June 2026 and following the publication of the Company's final results for the year ended 31 December 2025, Directors and certain shareholders have subscribed for, in aggregate, £53,250 through the issue of 7,099,999 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company (" Ordinary Shares") at the Issue Price of 0.75 pence (" Subscription Shares").

Following the passing of the Resolutions, the Company will proceed with the allotment and issue of the 46,833,329 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the conditional placing announced on 16 June 2026, the 7,119,400 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the retail offer announced on 23 June 2026, and the Subscription Shares. Each new Ordinary Share will have one warrant attached, exercisable at the Issue Price for a period of 1 year, representing a total of 61,052,728 warrants (the " Warrants"). The Warrants will not be admitted to trading on AIM.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of 61,052,728 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM (" Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 9 July 2026. The new Ordinary Shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's Existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company in issue will be 305,543,232 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's share capital under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Name

Role

Subscription Shares

Total holding following Admission

Percentage holding of the enlarged share capital following Admission

Angus Forrest

Director

1,333,333

9,743,278

3.19%

David Rajakovich

Director

1,823,333

5,823,333

1.91%

Duncan Harper

Director

1,333,333

1,333,333

0.44%

John Wakefield

Director

980,000

2,981,011

0.98%

Nick Clark

Director

510,000

12,977,235

4.25%

Simon Marvell

PDMR

520,000

34,744,590

11.37%

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc

Angus Forrest, Chairman

David Rajakovich, Chief Executive

Duncan Harper, Finance Director

020 3582 0566

www.acuityrmgroup.com

Zeus Capital(NOMAD & Joint Broker)

Mike Coe / James Bavister

020 3829 5000

www.zeuscapital.co.uk

AlbR Capital(Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

www.albrcapital.com

Clear Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker)

Bob Roberts

020 3869 6080

www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

(a) Angus Forrest

(b) David Rajakovich

(c) Duncan Harper

(d) John Wakefield

(e) Nick Clark

(f) Simon Marvell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

(a) Angus Forest - Director

(b) David Rajakovich - Director

(c) Duncan Harper - Director

(d) John Wakefield - Director

(e) Nick Clark - Director

(f) Simon Marvell - PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription of new s hares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Person

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(a) Angus Forrest

0.75p

1,333,333

(b) David Rajakovich

0.75p

1,823,333

(c) Duncan Harper

0.75p

1,333,333

(d) John Wakefield

0.75p

980,000

(e) Nick Clark

0.75p

510,000

(f) Simon Marvell

0.75p

520,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

e)

Date of the transaction

7 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

ISSUE OF WARRANTS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

(a) Angus Forrest

(b) David Rajakovich

(c) Duncan Harper

(d) John Wakefield

(e) Nick Clark

(f) Simon Marvell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

(a) Angus Forest - Director

(b) David Rajakovich - Director

(c) Duncan Harper - Director

(d) John Wakefield - Director

(e) Nick Clark - Director

(f) Simon Marvell - PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Warrants

ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of Warrants

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Person

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(a) Angus Forrest

n/a

1,333,333

(b) David Rajakovich

n/a

1,823,333

(c) Duncan Harper

n/a

1,333,333

(d) John Wakefield

n/a

980,000

(e) Nick Clark

n/a

510,000

(f) Simon Marvell

n/a

520,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

e)

Date of the transaction

7 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

© 2026 PR Newswire
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