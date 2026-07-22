Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

22 July 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

(" Acuity", or the " Company")

Issue of Equity

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, announces that the Company has agreed to settle £24,011 of supplier invoices by way of the issue of 3,193,919 new Ordinary Shares ("Supplier Shares"). 1,127,252 of the Supplier Shares have been issued at a price of 0.7550 pence per share, being the average of the daily closing share prices during April 2026, and 2,066,667 shares at 0.7500 pence per share, being the price of the recent equity fund raising announced on 16 June 2026.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Supplier Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 24 July 2026. The Supplier Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Subscription Shares, respectively and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares.

Following Admission of the Supplier Shares, the Company will have 308,737,151 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 308,737,151 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc Angus Forrest, Chairman David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 info@acuityrmgroup.com www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus Capital(NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital(Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.