Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
22 July 2026
Acuity RM Group plc
(" Acuity", or the " Company")
Issue of Equity
Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity risk management, announces that the Company has agreed to settle £24,011 of supplier invoices by way of the issue of 3,193,919 new Ordinary Shares ("Supplier Shares"). 1,127,252 of the Supplier Shares have been issued at a price of 0.7550 pence per share, being the average of the daily closing share prices during April 2026, and 2,066,667 shares at 0.7500 pence per share, being the price of the recent equity fund raising announced on 16 June 2026.
Admission and Total Voting Rights
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Supplier Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 24 July 2026. The Supplier Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Subscription Shares, respectively and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares.
Following Admission of the Supplier Shares, the Company will have 308,737,151 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 308,737,151 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Acuity RM Group Plc
Angus Forrest, Chairman
David Rajakovich, Chief Executive
Duncan Harper, Finance Director
020 3582 0566
info@acuityrmgroup.com
www.acuityrmgroup.com
Zeus Capital(NOMAD & Joint Broker)
Mike Coe / James Bavister
020 3829 5000
www.zeuscapital.co.uk
AlbR Capital(Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
020 7469 0936
www.albrcapital.com
Clear Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts
020 3869 6080
www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk
Note to Editors
Acuity RM Group plc
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.