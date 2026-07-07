NextTrip Expands Global Advertising Sales Organization with Four Senior Industry Executives to Accelerate Media Monetization Strategy

Experienced Team Brings Deep Relationships Across Travel, Tourism, Media, Sponsorships and Enterprise Partnerships as JOURNY TV Significantly Expands Global Advertising Inventory

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "the Company," "we," "our," or "us"), a technology-forward travel and media company at the intersection of media, travel, and the creator economy, today announced the expansion of its global advertising sales organization with the appointment of four experienced industry executives to accelerate advertising, sponsorship, and strategic partnership revenue across the Company's rapidly expanding media portfolio.

The additions come at a pivotal time as NextTrip significantly increases its available advertising inventory following the recent expansion of JOURNY TV, the consolidation of GoUSA TV into the JOURNY platform, and the Company's joint venture with KC Global Media, which is expected to substantially expand JOURNY's distribution throughout Southeast Asia and other international markets.

Together, these initiatives are creating a significantly larger global advertising footprint and expanding high-margin advertising and sponsorship opportunities across connected television (CTV), FAST channels, digital, mobile, social media, branded content, destination marketing, and integrated travel commerce.

"Our media business has reached an exciting inflection point," said Bill Kerby, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip. "Over the past year, we've substantially expanded our audience reach, our content library, our international distribution, and our advertising inventory. As a result, it was the right time to build a world-class commercial organization capable of monetizing these assets. Kevin, Helena, Jed, and James each bring exceptional industry experience, long-standing relationships, and a proven ability to build strategic partnerships that we believe will accelerate one of the highest-margin components of our business."

Building a World-Class Advertising & Partnerships Team

The newly expanded commercial team will focus on growing advertising revenue, sponsorships, destination marketing partnerships, branded content, and enterprise relationships across NextTrip's expanding portfolio of media properties.

Kevin Dailey joins NextTrip as Sr. Director, of Travel and Tourism Sales, bringing extensive experience from Questex, Booking.com, Cover Genius, Fora Travel, and The Wall Street Journal. Throughout his career, Dailey has developed deep relationships across hotels, destinations, travel advisors, airlines, cruise companies, and the broader travel industry.

Helena Egan joins the Company as Strategic Advisor, Global Tourism Partnerships. A former Global Director at TripAdvisor and CEO & Co-Founder of Planet Egan, Helena brings decades of experience driving global tourism growth. She will lead JOURNY's global tourism partnerships and strategic expansion with destinations, tourism boards, and international travel organizations.

Jed Corenthal joins to lead Non-Endemic Brand Partnerships, bringing an accomplished background developing sponsorship and strategic marketing partnerships with leading brands across sports, entertainment, and consumer marketing, including organizations such as NASCAR, DAZN, and Omaha Productions.

James Moore joins as Strategic Sales Advisor, bringing nearly two decades of leadership across travel media and enterprise partnerships. Following almost 13 years at TripAdvisor, where he helped build one of the company's largest strategic partnerships with Disney, Moore held senior leadership positions at Sojern and Navigator, further strengthening his expertise across travel technology, advertising, and enterprise sales.

Collectively, the team brings expertise spanning destinations, tourism organizations, hotels, airlines, cruise lines, travel technology, media, sponsorships, AI, enterprise partnerships, and global advertising sales.

Positioned for Significant Advertising Growth

The appointments coincide with NextTrip's media platform consolidation, which brings together JOURNY TV and GoUSA TV under a unified technology infrastructure, programming strategy, and advertising platform. Combined with the Company's international expansion through KC Global Media, NextTrip expects to deliver substantially greater monthly advertising impressions and premium sponsorship opportunities to travel brands, destinations, tourism organizations, and consumer advertisers.

"Today's advertisers are looking for more than impressions, they're looking for engaged audiences, measurable performance, and commerce-driven outcomes," said Amy Proost, Chief Revenue Officer of NextTrip. "Our expanding global distribution, premium travel content, and integrated content-to-commerce platform create a differentiated opportunity for advertisers to connect with highly engaged travel audiences. With this exceptional commercial team now in place, we're well positioned to scale advertising revenue while helping destinations and brands reach consumers throughout every stage of the travel journey."

Unlike traditional travel media companies, NextTrip combines premium travel storytelling with proprietary booking technology, enabling advertisers and destination partners to connect inspiration directly to measurable travel demand and bookings.

"As we continue expanding the global reach of JOURNY and the broader NextTrip platform, we're creating new opportunities for destinations, travel brands, advertisers, and strategic partners to engage audiences through premium content, innovative technology, and measurable commerce," added Kerby. "The future of travel is no longer just about inspiration; it's about connecting inspiration directly to booking. That's exactly what we're building."

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media, travel, and the creator economy. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY TV and TravelMagazine.com, its recently acquired controlling interest in YADA Commerce Inc., a licensed TikTok Partner Agency specializing in creator recruitment, audience development, affiliate commerce, livestream commerce, and creator monetization, and NextTrip's proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated content-to-commerce ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment.

The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and TA Pipeline, a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, live events, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay.

By combining premium video storytelling, creator-led social commerce, and integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables consumers to move seamlessly from inspiration to booking, while providing creators, destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable audience engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@nextTrip.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-expands-global-advertising-sales-organization-with-four-1186767