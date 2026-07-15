NextTrip Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results Highlighted by More Than 900% Revenue Growth and Expanding Higher-Margin Media & Travel Initiatives

Revenue Increased to $1.45 Million as Company Continues Transition Toward Higher-Margin Travel, Media and Creator Commerce Platform

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "the Company," "we," "our," or "us"), a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of travel, media and the creator economy, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended May 31, 2026.

The Company reported first quarter revenue of approximately $1.45 million, compared to $138,827 during the same period last year, representing year-over-year growth of more than 940%.

While the first fiscal quarter has historically represented the seasonal low point in NextTrip's annual travel booking cycle, management believes the Company is entering a pivotal inflection point as multiple strategic initiatives implemented over the past year begin to gain traction. These initiatives are expected to drive meaningful revenue growth, improve gross margins, and increase the contribution of higher-margin media, advertising, and technology businesses to the Company's overall revenue profile.

"Our first quarter represents another meaningful milestone in NextTrip's transformation," said Bill Kerby, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip. "Over the past eighteen months we have assembled an integrated platform that combines premium travel media, proprietary booking technology, luxury travel, group travel, AI-driven engagement, creator commerce and advertising into a differentiated content-to-commerce ecosystem. While Q1 has historically been our seasonally slowest quarter, we believe the investments we've made and key product launches in the travel division and the completion of the GoUSA TV integration in August are positioning the Company for accelerating growth through the remainder of Fiscal 2027."

Kerby continued, "We are beginning to see meaningful traction across multiple growth initiatives. Our cruise platform is gaining momentum, our expanded advertising sales organization is entering the market with significantly greater inventory, our media infrastructure consolidation is nearly complete, and our recent acquisition of a controlling interest in YADA positions NextTrip to participate directly in the rapidly growing creator economy. We believe Fiscal 2027 represents a true inflection point where these strategic investments begin translating into stronger revenue growth, improved gross margins and enhanced operating leverage."

First Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased to approximately $1.45 million , compared to $138,827 during the prior-year quarter.

Revenue increased by more than 940% year-over-year , continuing the Company's multi-quarter growth trajectory.

The Company's recently launched NextTrip Cruise platform continues gaining traction, generating approximately $400,000 in cruise bookings during recent weeks , further expanding one of the Company's higher-margin travel product categories.

Four senior travel advertising executives joined the Company near the end of the first quarter and have begun introducing NextTrip's expanded advertising platform to travel brands, tourism organizations, cruise companies, airlines, hotels and destination marketing organizations. Management expects these efforts to contribute to higher-margin advertising and sponsorship revenue throughout Fiscal 2027.

The Company is consolidating its JOURNY TV and GoUSA TV media infrastructure into a unified technology stack, content library and programming operation, with all platforms operating under the JOURNY TV brand featuring expanded domestic and international travel entertainment and inspirational programming.

The Company continues integrating its recently announced acquisition of a controlling interest in YADA Commerce Inc., a licensed TikTok Partner Agency, expanding NextTrip's capabilities in creator recruitment, audience development, affiliate commerce, livestream commerce and creator monetization.

Media Platform Expansion

The consolidation of JOURNY TV and GoUSA TV significantly expands NextTrip's owned media platform while creating operational efficiencies and substantially increasing available advertising inventory across the Company's connected television (CTV), FAST channel, digital and social media distribution platforms.

"The completion of our media platform consolidation represents a major operational milestone," said Casey D'Ambra, President of NextTrip Media. "By bringing JOURNY TV and GoUSA TV together under a single technology infrastructure and unified programming strategy, we are creating a truly global travel entertainment platform with significantly expanded domestic and international content, broader audience reach and considerably more monthly advertising impressions available for our growing advertising sales organization. This position helps us to better serve advertisers while delivering an enhanced viewing experience across every platform where JOURNY is distributed."

Looking Ahead

Management believes Fiscal 2027 will continue demonstrating the benefits of the Company's diversified business model as higher-margin revenue streams, including luxury travel, cruise bookings, group travel, advertising, sponsorships, creator commerce and AI-powered travel technology, represent an increasing percentage of overall revenue.

The Company also expects continued momentum from several recently completed strategic initiatives, including the expansion of its advertising sales organization, the integration of YADA Commerce and the continued building out of the Travel Magazine community platform as part of its ongoing expansion of its global media distribution footprint. Additionally, significant focus has been placed on the launch of the company's Travel Agent platform which will offer agents connectivity through a comprehensive white label solution - NextTrip Pro. NextTrip Pro is a first of its kind agent platform giving agents highly competitive commissions as well as access to our Agentic AI tools for planning travel, our new groups platform NextTrip Groups (formally TA Pipeline), and our NextTrip Connect platform giving agents superior marketing tools that access to our media assets (video, blogs, articles, images and AI enhanced search from Travel Magazine). Rollout of the complete Platform will happen in August.

The new technology platforms also become key accelerants in handling our recently announced Music Events projects with Yada, our expanding Destination Wedding programs as part of the "I Do" television series and the core cruise and travel businesses being driven by our significantly expanded audience reach in JOURNY TV due to the integration of GO USA TV and KC Global Media.

"We believe NextTrip today is fundamentally different than it was a year ago," Kerby added. "We've built an integrated platform designed to monetize both media audiences and travel transactions while creating multiple recurring revenue opportunities. As these businesses continue scaling together, we believe we're well positioned to deliver meaningful long-term shareholder value."

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media, travel, and the creator economy. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY TV and TravelMagazine.com, its recently acquired controlling interest in YADA Commerce Inc., a licensed TikTok Partner Agency specializing in creator recruitment, audience development, affiliate commerce, livestream commerce, and creator monetization, and NextTrip's proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated content-to-commerce ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment.

The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and NextTrip Groups (formally TA Pipeline), a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, live events, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay.

By combining premium video storytelling, creator-led social commerce, and integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables consumers to move seamlessly from inspiration to booking, while providing creators, destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable audience engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@nextTrip.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2027-results-highlighted-b-1191335