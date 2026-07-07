Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 Volume 15,568,012,598 14,394,745,046 13,247,743,267 Value $ 478,909,112,683 $ 413,167,310,072 $318,003,232,776 Transactions 33,879,991 31,045,063 22,648,519







Daily Averages





Volume 707.6 million 719.7 million 630.8 million Value $21,768.6 million $20,658.4 million $15,143.0 million Transactions 1,540,000 1,552,253 1,078,501

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 100,183,919,700 75,958,025,444 +31.9 Value $ 2,667,111,292,155 $1,911,414,855,184 +39.5 Transactions 203,602,646 150,732,318 +35.1







Daily Averages





Volume 801.5 million 607.7 million +31.9 Value $21,336.9 million $15,291.3 million +39.5 Transactions 1,628,821 1,205,859 +35.1

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 Volume 10,796,096,148 9,795,028,878 8,668,954,854 Value $456,631,843,665 $393,624,547,786 $301,250,844,150 Transactions 29,942,529 27,187,347 20,059,102 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 34,856.99 34,769.14 26,857.11







Daily Averages





Volume 490.7 million 489.8 million 412.8 million Value $20,756.0 million $19,681.2 million $14,345.3 million Transactions 1,361,024 1,359,367 955,195

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 63,889,246,618 50,338,350,504 +26.9 Value $ 2,523,606,457,427 $1,773,305,500,798 +42.3 Transactions 175,749,331 132,850,287 +32.3







Daily Averages





Volume 511.1 million 402.7 million +26.9 Value $20,188.9 million $14,186.4 million +42.3 Transactions 1,405,995 1,062,802 +32.3

TSX Venture Exchange *



June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 Volume 3,843,490,586 3,737,226,075 3,502,964,477 Value $ 3,427,700,545 $ 3,653,803,466 $1,993,560,951 Transactions 1,746,508 1,753,088 967,728 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 896.90 1,011.51 733.37







Daily Averages





Volume 174.7 million 186.9 million 166.8 million Value $155.8 million $182.7 million $94.9 million Transactions 79,387 87,654 46,082

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 29,175,804,458 18,212,357,675 +60.2 Value $ 28,794,720,217 $9,492,085,084 +203.4 Transactions 13,245,806 4,866,824 +172.2







Daily Averages





Volume 233.4 million 145.7 million +60.2 Value $230.4 million $75.9 million +203.4 Transactions 105,966 38,935 +172.2

TSX Alpha Exchange



June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 Volume 894,560,633 834,794,649 1,044,536,784 Value $ 17,988,073,982 $ 15,126,724,276 $14,091,708,479 Transactions 2,067,531 1,985,319 1,533,468







Daily Averages





Volume 40.7 million 41.7 million 49.7 million Value $817.6 million $756.3 million $671.0 million Transactions 93,979 99,266 73,022

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 6,908,480,018 7,244,830,123 -4.6 Value $ 109,755,676,375 $124,946,335,064 -12.2 Transactions 13,823,544 12,604,652 +9.7







Daily Averages





Volume 55.3 million 58.0 million -4.6 Value $878.0 million $999.6 million -12.2 Transactions 110,588 100,837 +9.7

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 Volume 33,865,231 27,695,444 31,287,152 Value $ 861,494,491 $ 762,234,544 $667,119,196 Transactions 123,423 119,309 88,221







Daily Averages





Volume 1.5 million 1.4 million 1.5 million Value $39.2 million $38.1 million $31.8 million Transactions 5,610 5,965 4,201

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 210,388,606 162,487,142 +29.5 Value $ 4,954,438,136 $3,670,934,238 +35.0 Transactions 783,965 410,555 +91.0







Daily Averages





Volume 1.7 million 1.3 million +29.5 Value $39.6 million $29.4 million +35.0 Transactions 6,272 3,284 +91.0

Montreal Exchange



June 2026 May 2026 June 2025 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 22,346,394 24,965,353 17,290,612 Open Interest (Contracts) 33,325,063 33,641,112 27,549,664

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume (Contracts) 136,445,206 118,628,042 +15.0 Open Interest (Contracts) 33,325,063 27,549,664 +21.0

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of June 30, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all June trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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Source: TMX Group Limited