Trading Central, the global leader in actionable financial market research and analytics, today announced the release of TC Corporate Calendar, following a collaboration with TMX Datalinx, TMX Group's information services division.

TC Corporate Calendar empowers brokers to increase engagement, drive platform stickiness, and expand share of wallet by integrating timely and accurate corporate events intelligence directly into their research platform in a single, seamless user experience.

Fueled by institutional-grade corporate event data from TMX Datalinx (via its Wall Street Horizon datasets) and other reputable data providers, and enhanced by Trading Central AI engines, this powerful calendar covers over 10,000 U.S. and global equities, including comprehensive coverage of Canadian listed-companies, with smart filters enabling investors to surface relevant, actionable events and make faster, more informed investment decisions.

A Retail Global Corporate Calendar (RGCC) version is available and engineered as a streamlined, low-friction integration option that accelerates time-to-market for digital platforms.

"Everything we build comes back to one goal: empowering brokers to grow their business, expand share of wallet, and retain users. TC Corporate Calendar does that by putting market-moving events in front of investors, enabling them to plan ahead, spot opportunities, and confidentially manage risk. Our partnership with TMX Datalinx lets us bring a new level of depth and reliability to corporate event data," said Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central.

"We are thrilled to work with Trading Central to deliver our robust global corporate event data directly into the workflows of modern trading platforms," said Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx. "By powering the new Corporate Calendar and its compact, retail-optimized RGCC configuration, we are unlocking seamless, zero-friction delivery options like widgets and APIs. This collaboration enables online brokers to quickly enhance user portals with verified, primary-sourced global volatility drivers while keeping engineering overhead at a minimum."

Available as an iFrame, API, and MCP connector, TC Corporate Calendar seamlessly integrates into brokerages' web platforms, mobile apps, and AI agents to empower their investors with confident discovery, validation, timing, and risk management.

Get a demo: https://www.tradingcentral.com/contact

About Trading Central

Trading Central is an SEC, SFC, AMF registered, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, award-winning AI research provider, supporting investment decisions through innovation since 1999. By combining expert insights, 24-hour multi-asset coverage, and modern data visualizations, Trading Central helps investors discover trade ideas, manage risk, and identify new opportunities. Trading Central is the intelligence layer chosen by modern brokers, leading digital wealth platforms, and LLM and AI developers. Its flexible tools are designed for seamless integration across desktop, web, and mobile platforms, and AI agents, via iFrames, APIs, widgets, and MCP. Learn more at tradingcentral.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728211989/en/

Contacts:

For Media Inquiries

Krist Le

Marketing Coordinator, Trading Central

marketing@tradingcentral.com