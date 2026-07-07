

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed volatility in the tech sector amidst worries about the hype surrounding artificial intelligence weighed on global market sentiment. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is trading on a negative note. Market spotlight is also on the tensions from the Strait of Hormuz as well as the developments surrounding the NATO summit in Turkey.



Wall Street Futures are directionless ahead of release of the minutes of the recent FOMC, due to be released on Wednesday afternoon. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a negative note.



Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields have hardened across regions. According to the CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, the likelihood of a quarter percent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in July is currently at 25 percent.



Crude oil prices have gained more than a percent. Gold prices have recorded mild gains. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,184.80, up 0.24% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,524.30, down 0.17% Germany's DAX at 25,623.87, down 0.81% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,741.97, up 0.85% France's CAC 40 at 8,500.32, up 0.24% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,358.36, down 0.62% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 68,256.96, down 2.12% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,803.90, down 0.31% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,990.24, down 1.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,496.89, down 0.51% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,656.31, down 4.91%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.92, up 0.07% EUR/USD at 1.1437, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3385, down 0.02% USD/JPY at 161.85, down 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.6949, down 0.04% USD/CAD at 1.4220, up 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.494%, up 0.33% Germany at 2.9710%, up 0.91% France at 3.762%, up 0.78% U.K. at 4.8075%, up 0.20% Japan at 2.831%, up 0.14%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $72.90, up 1.26%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $69.39, up 1.23%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,178.51, up 0.26%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $61.77, down 0.89%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,092.36, up 0.55% Ethereum at $1,771.57, up 0.27% BNB at $577.58, down 0.28% XRP at $1.12, down 1.82% Solana at $80.88, up 0.28%



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