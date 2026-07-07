Stagwell: Doner Named Creative Agency of Record for Navy Federal Credit Union

Strategy, Creativity and Shared Values Propel New Partnership Dedicated to Helping Military Members, Veterans and Their Families Navigate Today's Financial Complexity

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Today, Doner , a Stagwell (STGW) agency, announces it has been named agency of record for Navy Federal Credit Union following a competitive review. This new partnership will underpin a combined focus on brand and product marketing in service of new member acquisition, in addition to building brand affinity and loyalty, all with the objective of creating a deeper relationship with members. Navy Federal is the world's largest credit union, a not-for-profit serving over 15 million members worldwide.

"We were looking for a partner that brought together sharp strategic thinking, standout creativity and a genuine awareness of the communities we serve as they navigate an increasingly complex financial ecosystem," said Pam Piligian, Chief Marketing Officer at Navy Federal Credit Union. "Throughout the review process, Doner demonstrated a strong grasp on the challenges and opportunities everyday Americans, including the military and their families, are facing. We're excited to work together to build momentum for the Navy Federal brand and carry it forward toward an even more successful future."

As agency of record, Doner will lead creative strategy across the brand, developing solutions across Navy Federal's portfolio of products and services, helping the brand navigate today's evolving world of personal and business finance. The partnership will focus on strengthening Navy Federal's connection with existing members while introducing the brand to new audiences through strategically driven creative work.

"Navy Federal Credit Union has built one of the most trusted brands in financial services by putting its members first," said Craig Conrad, President and Chief Operating Officer at Doner. "That's the kind of brand we're passionate about partnering with. Our team understands the values, aspirations and everyday realities of Americans across the country, and we're excited to help Navy Federal tell the stories that honor its legacy while inspiring its next chapter of growth."

The appointment follows a competitive agency review that began this February and comes on the heels of Doner's strategic alliance with Colle McVoy to form DonerColle Partners . Together, the agencies bring expanded strategy, creative, media, production and AI-powered innovation to help brands that move America build deeper relationships with the people they serve.

Doner and Navy Federal Credit Union officially begin partnering this month, with initial work expected to launch in the fourth quarter.

About Navy Federal Credit Union

Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 15 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 25,000 and has a global network of more than 380 branches. Navy Federal is contracted to operate the Overseas Military Banking Program under the authority of the Department of Defense, which provides Active Duty military servicemembers deployed overseas with access to some 60 branches and hundreds of ATMs spread across 10 countries and territories. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

About Doner

Doner is an integrated marketing agency operating at the intersection of Modern + Main Street. We help brands earn relevance and influence decisions through strategy, creative, media, communications, commerce and production. Our clients include Stellantis (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram), Coca-Cola's fairlife, McDonald's, The UPS Store, Poland Spring and more.

Doner is part of DonerColle Partners, a strategic alliance with Colle McVoy built to help brands win between the coasts through integrated strategy, creative, media and AI-powered innovation.

For more information, visit doner.com and donercolle.com, and follow Doner and DonerColle Partners on LinkedIn.

About DonerColle Partners

DonerColle Partners is a newly combined Stagwell (STGW) partnership formed between leading Stagwell agencies Doner and Colle McVoy, each with 90 years of history. Grounded in a shared belief that great work comes from strong relationships, the partnership combines deep roots with modern marketing expertise across strategy, creative, media and digital, including AI-enhanced content development, insight generation and measurement.

Built for the brands that move America, DonerColle Partners blends insight, craft and innovation to help brands connect meaningfully with people and drive lasting growth. To learn more, visit donercolle.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Mary Landon Montgomer

marylandon@ravenpublicrelations.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/doner-named-creative-agency-of-record-for-navy-federal-credit-un-1187171