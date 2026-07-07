etoro Group Ltd.: etoro launches new app: AI-first, smart, and social

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- etoro, the trading and investing platform, today unveiled a new mobile app at its 'Intelligence in Motion' event in London. etoro is moving beyond the app itself, to be wherever investors are. The company shared updates including agentic trading and sub-accounts, a new desktop platform for active traders, a growing app store, and new tools for crypto self-custody.

Retail investors' expectations have evolved. They want an investing experience that's smart, accessible, and tailored to their needs. One that proactively surfaces relevant information when it matters most, instead of leaving them to dig for it. The new app is etoro's answer. At its center is Tori, etoro's proactive AI agent, working alongside the collective knowledge of etoro's community of millions. Together, they give investors human insight, supercharged by AI.

"Our AI is built on the real decisions and track records of millions of investors. An intelligence that's hard to replicate," said Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of etoro. "By bringing AI and our community together, we're helping people invest with greater knowledge and confidence. For nearly two decades we've worked to give everyone a seat at the table, this is the next step."

At the London showcase, the etoro team revealed:

Reimagining investing & wealth management

A new A I-first app: A completely rebuilt mobile app, designed to feel faster and more personal. It brings clearer portfolio views, richer asset pages, advanced charts, and more ways to tailor the experience to how you invest.

A completely rebuilt mobile app, designed to feel faster and more personal. It brings clearer portfolio views, richer asset pages, advanced charts, and more ways to tailor the experience to how you invest. Proactive insights with Tori: Tori doesn't wait to be asked. It surfaces portfolio insights, market signals, and the reasons behind a price move, right when they matter.

Tori doesn't wait to be asked. It surfaces portfolio insights, market signals, and the reasons behind a price move, right when they matter. Tori, wherever you are: Investors can get Tori's insights via WhatsApp and Apple Watch. So they can check their portfolio and respond to market developments without opening the app at all.

Investors can get Tori's insights via WhatsApp and Apple Watch. So they can check their portfolio and respond to market developments without opening the app at all. A sub-account for every goal: New sub-accounts let investors separate what they're investing for: a child's future, a house deposit, a long-term retirement fund, and manage each side by side.

New sub-accounts let investors separate what they're investing for: a child's future, a house deposit, a long-term retirement fund, and manage each side by side. Sharper data, built around you: Redesigned asset pages bring professional-grade charts and analytics to every investor, letting them customize exactly what data they see first.

Enhanced trading capabilities

etoro edge: A new desktop app for active traders, with professional-gradecharting, and analytics built for heavy trading.

A new desktop app for active traders, with professional-gradecharting, and analytics built for heavy trading. Agent-powered portfolios: Investors can build or copy AI agents that trade around the clock on their behalf, each running inside their own sub-account. Tori keeps every agent organized in one place and investors stay in control throughout.

A growing app ecosystem

The etoro App Store is growing: Investors can browse and add to a growing range of trading and analytics applications, built by partners, developers, quants, and everyday users. etoro's Builders' Portal provides structured access to APIs and other development resources.

Future-proofing for an on-chain world

Instant self-custody wallets: Investors who want direct ownership of their crypto can set up a secure digital wallet in seconds, right from Tori. No separate app, no complicated setup. It gives them direct control of their assets and access to decentralized finance (DeFi), powered by Zengo, the self-custody technology now part of etoro.

A refreshed brand

The launch comes with a refreshed etoro brand: a new logo, a new look, and a new tagline, "Know better." It reflects etoro's focus on helping people make clearer, better-informed financial decisions.

"Agentic trading is accelerating, and our App Store is growing fast. The world of finance never stops changing, and for nearly two decades we've harnessed each shift early, from social investing to crypto, and now AI. And each time, we've put that technology to work levelling the playing field faster for everyday investors," concludes Yoni Assia

A London showcase

The announcements were unveiled at 'Intelligence in Motion', a live event in London for clients, Popular Investors, partners, etorians, influencers, and media.

Guests got a first look at the new app and many of the tools featured in the App Store. A replay of the event livestream will be available via etoro's social channels: X, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Contacts

Media: pr@etoro.com

Investors: investors@etoro.com

About etoro

etoro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So, we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On etoro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre for our latest news.

Disclaimers

Availability of the above-mentioned products and services may vary by jurisdiction and country, for example not all of these products and services are currently available to US users.

Tori does not provide investment advice. Tori is an AI-powered tool designed to offer educational content, data and general market insights. It does not consider personal circumstances and should not be relied upon for investment decisions.

Zengo's non-custodial wallet is a separate product from etoro's regulated exchange services. Access to Web3 services through the wallet, including decentralized applications, token swaps, and staking, is not a regulated activity and is not offered, managed, or guaranteed by any etoro regulated entity. Users interact directly with third-party protocols and are responsible for their own actions.

etoro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

etoro is a group of companies that are authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing etoro include:

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the UAE

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in Singapore

etoro USA Securities Inc., registered with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and member of FINRA and SIPC

etoro USA LLC state and FinCEN (31000318247697) registered

etoro NY LLC hold licenses with the State of New York (MTL #104940 and VC #122584)





US:

Securities trading is offered by etoro USA Securities Inc., member of FINRA and SIPC, a self-directed broker-dealer that does not provide recommendations or investment advice. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to engaging in options trading. Content, research, tools, and stock symbols on etoro's website are for educational purposes only and do not imply a recommendation or solicitation to engage in any specific investment strategy. All investments involve risk, losses may exceed the amount of principal invested, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Crypto trading is offered by etoro USA LLC. This entity is not a registered broker-dealer or FINRA member and your cryptocurrency holdings are not FDIC or SIPC insured. Visit our Disclosure Library for additional important disclosures including our Customer Relationship Summary. FINRA Brokercheck © 2026