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WKN: A0LD7X | ISIN: FR0004045847 | Ticker-Symbol: 8Z4
Stuttgart
07.07.26 | 17:32
178,00 Euro
+26,69 % +37,50
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
160,00180,0019:56
Dow Jones News
07.07.2026 19:27 Uhr
222 Leser
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Voyageurs du Monde: Proposed public tender offer for the securities of Voyageurs du Monde -2-

DJ Voyageurs du Monde: Proposed public tender offer for the securities of Voyageurs du Monde 

Voyageurs du Monde 
Voyageurs du Monde: Proposed public tender offer for the securities of Voyageurs du Monde 
07-Jul-2026 / 18:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
French public limited company (société anonyme) 
 
Share capital: EUR 4.488.700 
 
Registered office: 55 rue Sainte Anne - 75002 Paris - France 
 
Registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register (R.C.S. Paris) under number 315 459 016 
 
LEI (Legal Entity Identifier): 9695005BNQGNY0ND5S19 

Press Release                                                                                                        
Paris, July 7, 2026 

Proposed Public Tender Offer for the Securities of 
 
Voyageurs du Monde 

   -- Avantage, the Company's controlling shareholder, has informed the Board of Directors of its intention to 
  file a proposed public tender offer for all Voyageurs du Monde shares and convertible bonds not already held by 
  Avantage or by its own shareholders. 
   -- The proposed offer price of EUR180 per share represents a premium of 23.7% over the closing share price on 
  6 July 2026 and of 27.2% over the volume-weighted average share price over the 60 trading days preceding 6 July 
  2026. 
   -- The proposed offer price of EUR182.52 per convertible bond represents a premium of 40.4% over both the 
  closing price on 6 July 2026 and the volume-weighted average price of the convertible bonds over the 60 trading 
  days preceding 6 July 2026. 
   -- The proposed offer will be followed by a squeeze-out in respect of all remaining securities of the 
  Company not held by Avantage following completion of the offer, provided that the legal conditions for implementing 
  such squeeze-out are satisfied at the end of the offer. 
   -- The Board of Directors of the Company has taken note of Avantage's intention to file the proposed offer. 
 
   -- An Offer Committee has been established and Crowe HAF has been appointed as the independent expert. 
 
   -- The filing of the proposed offer with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés 
  financiers - AMF) is expected to take place in early September 2026. 

Main Terms of the Proposed Tender Offer 

The proposed mandatory simplified[1] public tender offer for the securities of the Company was the subject of a press 
release issued by Avantage and published in full on 6 July 2026. 

The proposed offer follows the execution of an acting in concert agreement between the founding shareholders[2] (the 
"Founding Shareholders") and the principal institutional investors[3] (the "Investors") of Voyageurs du Monde with a 
view to acquiring the remaining share capital of Voyageurs du Monde. 

The proposed offer, pursuant to which Avantage offers to acquire all of the Company's outstanding shares for cash at a 
price of EUR180 per share and all of its outstanding convertible bonds at a price of EUR182.52 per convertible bond, was 
presented to the Board of Directors of Voyageurs du Monde at its meeting held today. 

The Board of Directors also noted Avantage's stated intention to continue the Company's business and development, with 
no particular impact on Voyageurs du Monde's commercial strategy or employment policy, including workforce levels and 
human resources management. 

It is further noted that the principal Investors[4] will contribute the Voyageurs du Monde shares they hold directly to 
Avantage and that Avantage has entered into an agreement with Amiral Gestion for the acquisition of a block of 73,969 
Voyageurs du Monde shares, representing 1.65% of the Company's share capital, at a price of EUR180 per share. 

Following completion of the shareholding reorganisation and the acquisition of the block of shares, Avantage will hold 
86.44% of the share capital and 90.52% of the voting rights of Voyageurs du Monde. 

Avantage has also indicated that it intends to implement a squeeze-out procedure following completion of the offer, 
provided that the legal conditions for such procedure are satisfied. 

The filing of the proposed offer with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF), 
which will review its compliance with the applicable regulations, is expected to take place in early September 2026. 

Governance 

The proposed transaction will have no impact on the executive governance or management continuity of Voyageurs du 
Monde. 

Jean-François Rial will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the 
Company. Alain Capestan and Lionel Habasque will continue to serve as Deputy Chief Executive Officers. In addition, 
Alain Capestan will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Avantage, while 
Jean-François Rial and Lionel Habasque will continue to serve as Deputy Chief Executive Officers of Avantage. 

Avantage has confirmed its intention to continue the development of Voyageurs du Monde by relying on the current 
management team, which will continue to define and implement the Group's strategy. 

Establishment of an Offer Committee and Appointment of the Independent Expert 

In accordance with the provisions of the AMF General Regulation, the Board of Directors has established an Offer 
Committee (Comité d'Offre) from among its members. The Offer Committee is composed of: 
 
   -- Mr. Alain Capestan, Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer; 
   -- Ms. Marie-Emeline Bordier, permanent representative of Avantage, Director; 
   -- Ms. Caroline Giral-Deppen, permanent representative of Crédit Mutuel Equity SCR, Director. 
As the Offer Committee is not composed of a majority of independent directors, the identity of the proposed independent 
expert was submitted to the AMF for approval, in accordance with Article 261-1-1 I of the AMF General Regulation. 
 
On the recommendation of the Offer Committee, the Board of Directors appointed Crowe HAF (represented by Mr. Olivier 
Grivillers) as independent expert to prepare a report on the fairness of the financial terms of the proposed offer. 
 
The reasoned opinion (avis motivé) of the Board of Directors and the report of the independent expert will be made 
public in due course as part of the Company's draft response document (projet de note en réponse), the filing of which 
with the AMF will be announced by the Company. 

Disclaimer 
 
This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a 
solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities of Voyageurs du Monde in any jurisdiction, including France. 
 
The distribution, publication or release of this press release may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions 
in certain jurisdictions. Accordingly, persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform 
themselves about, and to observe, any such local restrictions. 

The Company's shares (ALVDM - ISIN: FR0004045847) are admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris and are eligible for 
the French PEA-PME equity savings plan. 

Contacts: 

Voyageurs du Monde  

   Alain Capestan, Deputy CEO (Directeur Général Délégué) 
 
T: 01 42 86 16 57  
 
   M: acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr 

Lionel Habasque, Deputy CEO (Directeur Général Délégué) 
 
T: 01 53 73 77 09 
 
   M: lhabasque@terdav.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Or, where applicable, through a squeeze-out tender offer, provided that the relevant conditions are satisfied on 
the date the offer is filed 
 
[2] Mrs Jean-François Rial, Alain Capestan, Lionel Habasque, Frédéric Moulin, Loïc Minvielle, and their respective 
companies. 
 
[3] BNP Paribas Développement, Montefiore, Crédit Mutuel Equity, Kairos Alpha, Bpifrance, Certares. 
 
[4] Crédit Mutuel Equity, Bpifrance, Certares. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Voyageurs du Monde: Proposed public tender offer for the securities of Voyageurs du Monde 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Voyageurs du Monde 
       55 rue Sainte-Anne 
       75002 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    +33 (0)1 42 86 17 00 
Internet:   www.voyageursdumonde.fr 
ISIN:     FR0004045847 
Euronext   ALVDM 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / 
       Takeover bid - Other news releases 
EQS News ID: 2362030 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2026 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

DJ Voyageurs du Monde: Proposed public tender offer for the securities of Voyageurs du Monde -2-

2362030 07-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2362030&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2026 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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