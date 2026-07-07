Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Blue Jay Gold (TSXV: JAY) - is advancing a high-grade gold and silver project in Canada's Yukon Territory, supported by an existing resource and a 170-square-kilometre district-scale property. Through an active drilling campaign, the company is targeting both resource expansion and new discoveries across one of its most prospective exploration portfolios.

Blue Jay Gold (TSXV: JAY)

https://bluejaygoldcorp.com/





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Source: BTV Alerts