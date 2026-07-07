

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has approved permanent regulations for the state's medical cannabis program, clearing the way for the rules to take effect next week.



The approval comes after Attorney General Mike Hilgers determined the regulations comply with Nebraska's statutory and constitutional requirements.



The rules will become law five days after they are filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State. They replace identical temporary regulations that were scheduled to expire July 15.



Pillen had previously withheld approval until the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission added limits on how many plants licensed cultivators can grow. The commission responded by capping the state's four licensed cultivators at 1,250 flowering plants each, and one cultivator has already been approved to begin production.



Under the permanent rules, patients must obtain recommendations from healthcare providers listed in a state directory in order to purchase medical cannabis. Patients may buy up to 5 ounces within a 30-day period, including no more than 5 grams of delta-9 THC from the same dispensary.



The regulations also authorize up to 12 dispensaries statewide, prohibit the sale of smokable, vaping, and edible cannabis products, and allow only limited oral tablet formulations.



The Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission is scheduled to hold its next meeting on July 20 as the state continues implementing its voter-approved medical cannabis program.



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