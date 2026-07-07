

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent speculation has surfaced, suggesting that Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) raise prices for its upcoming Pixel 11 series and is dropping the 128GB base storage option in favor of a 256GB entry level.



As per the details, the Pixel 11 lineup will feature storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and in some models, even 1TB. This bump in starting storage is likely to increase prices by around €100 in Europe, compared to the previous generation.



The Pixel 11 is said to kick off at €999, while the Pixel 11 Pro could start at EUR 1,199. For those looking for the Pixel 11 Pro XL, it's expected to set you back EUR 1,399, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold might come in at EUR 1,999.



The leak also highlights potential color choices. The standard Pixel 11 might be available in Light Sterling, Midnight Haze, Fuchsia, and Moss. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro XL models are expected in Light Fog, Midnight Haze, Dune, and Pine. As for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, it seems it will only come in Midnight Haze and Pine, and 1TB versions might be restricted to the Midnight Haze finish.



According to this report, we could see Google unveil the Pixel 11 series around August 11 or 12, with retail availability aiming for August 20.



Although the increased storage could help justify some of the price hike, there could be some critical eyes on the rumored pricing if the new models don't show notable hardware improvements over earlier Pixel versions.



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