

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 5.7 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 676.138 trillion yen.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 5.8 percent and was unchanged from the May reading.



Excluding trusts, lending jumped 6.3 percent on year to 596.463 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 1.7 percent for the second straight month to 7.328 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks surged 27.9 percent on year to 7.328 trillion yen.



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