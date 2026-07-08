Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Announces Hadaf Foods Selects Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform to Drive Connected, Data-Driven Operations

UAE-based dairy manufacturer Hadaf Foods to adopt cloud-based smart manufacturing platform with Precast FZCO supporting implementation to enable continuous improvement and scalable growth

DUBAI, UAE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Hadaf Foods Industries LLC ("Hadaf Foods"), supported by Precast FZCO, is adopting the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform to modernize its manufacturing operations and establish a connected operating model for long-term growth.

Hadaf Foods operates a manufacturing facility in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), focused on the production of a range of cheese products. The company serves regional and international markets through its product portfolio and is focused on strengthening operational visibility, consistency and performance across its production environment as it continues to scale.

As part of its digital transformation journey, Hadaf Foods selected Plex to support real-time production monitoring, enable data-driven decision-making and create a unified view of manufacturing performance across people, processes and equipment. The implementation will initially focus on Plex Production Monitoring, establishing a digital backbone that can expand over time to support broader smart manufacturing initiatives.

"The Plex platform is designed to connect machines, people and processes in a way that turns manufacturing data into real business value," said Tom Forster, Regional Vice President, Enterprise Software Sales, EMEA, Rockwell Automation. "Hadaf Foods selected Plex because it delivers rapid visibility and measurable impact while providing a clear path for future expansion. With outstanding support from our partner Precast, Hadaf Foods can move beyond isolated data points to a connected manufacturing environment that supports performance, agility and growth."

Hadaf Foods prioritized several key requirements when selecting Plex, including rapid deployment, scalability and the ability to capture and connect production data more efficiently. With Plex Production Monitoring, the company will gain real-time insight into machine performance, production output, scrap, downtime and overall equipment effectiveness ("OEE"). Automated data capture from machines, combined with contextual operator inputs, will help remove data silos and replace fragmented reporting with consistent, actionable insights.

The collaboration between Hadaf Foods, Rockwell Automation and Precast, an authorized distributor for Rockwell Automation and Plex solution provider, supports broader regional industrialization objectives aligned with the "We the UAE 2031" vision, including the expansion of localized food manufacturing, improved supply chain resilience and the adoption of advanced digital technologies. By enabling data-driven, scalable manufacturing operations through Plex, the project helps strengthen local production capabilities, support food security and build a more competitive, diversified industrial base across the region.

"At Hadaf Foods, we see digital manufacturing as a key enabler of operational excellence," said Mustafa Gul, General Manager, Hadaf Foods. "By adopting the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, we are creating a more connected operating model that will give our teams real-time visibility across the factory floor, improve data accuracy, and support faster, better-informed decisions. This is not only a technology implementation for us; it is a step toward stronger operational discipline, greater efficiency and more scalable growth."

Precast is supporting the deployment using an accelerated, structured approach designed to deliver value quickly while enabling knowledge transfer to Hadaf Foods' internal teams. This collaborative model helps ensure operational readiness and supports long-term self-sufficiency as Hadaf Foods continues its smart manufacturing journey.

"With Plex, Hadaf Foods is taking a meaningful step toward a more connected and transparent production environment," said Lingath Bava Shiva N., Global Team Lead, Digital Industries, Precast. "The platform helps them align their teams around shared data, improve operational discipline, and build the capabilities they need to grow with confidence."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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