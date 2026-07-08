DJ Infracore SA announces final IPO size at the fixed price of CHF 54 per share and beginning of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange tomorrow

Infracore SA / Key word(s): IPO Infracore SA announces final IPO size at the fixed price of CHF 54 per share and beginning of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange tomorrow 2026-07-08 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. This press release contains information about Medical Properties Trust Inc. ("MPT"). Any information relating to MPT herein is derived solely from MPT's public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors should refer exclusively to such SEC filings for information concerning MPT. MPT has not (a) participated in the preparation of this press release or (b) endorsed the views expressed herein. MPT HAS NOT ENDORSED THE VIEWS EXPRESSED HEREIN OR PROVIDED ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY (EXPRESS OR IMPLIED) AS TO THE ACCURACY OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED HEREIN. NOTHING IN THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL CONSTITUTE OR BE INTERPRETED AS AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE MPT'S SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. Press release Fribourg, 8 July 2026 Infracore SA announces final IPO size at the fixed price of CHF 54 per share and beginning of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange tomorrow Infracore SA ("Infracore" or the "Company"), a Swiss real estate company specialized in hospital and healthcare infrastructure, today announces the final size of its initial public offering on SIX Swiss Exchange (the "IPO" or the "Offering") at the fixed offer price previously announced of CHF 54.00 per share. The Company's registered shares will be listed and start trading under the ticker symbol "INFRAC" on SIX Swiss Exchange tomorrow, 9 July 2026. . The Offering consists of 3,703,703 newly issued registered shares and 505,500 existing registered shares offered by the Company's largest shareholder, MPT Switzerland Holdings S.à r.l. ("MPT"), a subsidiary of Medical Properties Trust, Inc., through the partial exercise of an upsize option based on the interest of Swiss and international investors (the "Base Offer"), with an over-allotment option of up to 420,920 existing registered shares offered by MPT (up to 10% of the Base Offer). . Based on the fixed offer price of CHF 54 per share and the offer size, the market capitalization of Infracore at listing will be CHF 826 million. . Infracore's shares will be listed and start trading under the ticker symbol "INFRAC" on SIX Swiss Exchange tomorrow, 9 July 2026 (9:00 CEST) with settlement of the IPO expected to occur on 10 July 2026. . Infracore is expected to be included in the Swiss Performance Index ("SPI"), the SPI Extra, and the real estate index SXI Real Estate Shares Broad (REAL) on its second trading day, i.e. 10 July 2026. During the IPO process, the syndicate banks successfully placed 3,703,703 newly issued registered shares as well as 505,500 existing registered shares offered by MPT, each at the offer price of CHF 54 per share. Furthermore, MPT has granted a customary secondary over-allotment option of up to 420,920 existing registered shares, exercisable at the offer price in whole or in part within 30 calendar days following the first day of trading. This implies a total placement volume of up to CHF 250 million. Based on the fixed offer price of CHF 54 per share, Infracore's market capitalization is CHF 826 million. Infracore is raising gross proceeds of approximately CHF 200 million through the issuance of the new shares. The Company intends to use the primary proceeds mainly to finance its sale-and-leaseback pipeline, to finance its development pipeline and to establish a capital structure that supports its growth strategy, as well as to repay shareholder loans of approximately CHF 55.2 million. Infracore's shares will be traded as of tomorrow, 9 July 2026, 09:00 CEST on SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol INFRAC. Infracore is expected to be included in the Swiss Performance Index ("SPI"), the SPI Extra, and the real estate index SXI Real Estate Shares Broad (REAL) on its second trading day, i.e. 10 July 2026. Eric Frey, CEO of Infracore, says: "Today marks an important milestone for Infracore. The strong interest from investors confirms the attractiveness of our business model and growth prospects. With a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate and a strong market position in Switzerland, we are well-placed to continue executing our growth strategy and creating long-term value." Free float Based on the Base Offer size of 4,209,203 registered shares (i.e. with the partial exercise of the upsize option but without exercise of the over-allotment option), the free float will be of 27.5%. AEVIS VICTORIA SA ("AEVIS") and MPT are expected to hold 22.6% and 49.9% of the shares, respectively, on a pro forma basis after completion of the IPO (down from the respective pre-IPO ownerships of 30% and 70%, respectively). In case of full exercise of the over-allotment option, the free float will increase accordingly up to a maximum of approximately 30.3% and MPT's pro forma ownership will approximate 47.1%. Current shareholders and lock-up undertakings The current main shareholders MPT and AEVIS will remain significant shareholders of Infracore after completion of the IPO. AEVIS intends to retain its entire shareholding in Infracore and to support the Company in its next phase of development. In connection with the IPO, the Company, MPT and AEVIS have agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days from the first day of trading vis-à-vis the Joint Global Coordinators. Each lock-up undertaking is subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators. For the duration of the lock-up, i.e. until 5 January 2027, AEVIS and MPT will thus form a group of shareholders for purposes of the Swiss disclosure rules and regulations. Citi and Zürcher Kantonalbank acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners of the IPO. Baader Bank acted as Joint Bookrunner, Swiss Finance & Property AG as Co-Manager and Octavian as Selling Agent. Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor to AEVIS. Key IPO information and indicative IPO timetable Key IPO information Listing SIX Swiss Exchange (Standard for Real Estate Companies) Ticker symbol INFRAC Swiss security number 1986768 ISIN CH0019867685 Nominal value CHF 1.00 per registered share Offer price CHF 54.00 per share (fixed price) Base Offer size Base offering of 4,209,203 shares (3,703,703 newly issued shares and 505,500 existing shares) Over-allotment option Up to 420,920 existing registered shares (10% of base offering) Indicative IPO timetable Listing and first trading day 9 July 2026 Delivery of offered shares against payment of the 10 July 2026 offer price and settlement Last day to exercise the over-allotment option 7 August 2026

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About Infracore SA

Infracore SA is one of Switzerland's leading owners of healthcare infrastructure. The company owns and develops a real estate portfolio dedicated to the healthcare sector. Its model is based on long-term lease agreements with hospital and healthcare operators, providing high visibility of rental income and direct exposure to the growing need for modern healthcare infrastructure in Switzerland. On 30 June 2026, Infracore SA announced the launch of its initial public offering, with its shares to be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange on or around 9 July 2026. www.infracore.ch

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 378 facilities and approximately 38,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across three continents as of March 31, 2026. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations, and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. www.mpt.com

About AEVIS VICTORIA SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30.0%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com

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