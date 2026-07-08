

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than 2-week highs of 1.9987 against the euro and 92.72 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 2.0091 and 92.13, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 2-day highs of 0.5711 and 1.2150 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.5676 and 1.2196, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find support around 1.90 against the euro, 94.00 against the yen, 0.59 against the greenback and 1.20 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News